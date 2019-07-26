China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 26 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 297,090 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-19 10,765 10,765 10,620 10,680 10,735 -55 110 190
Sep-19 10,830 10,885 10,750 10,805 10,820 -15 225,268 325,542
Oct-19 10,940 10,965 10,865 10,905 10,940 -35 30 238
Nov-19 10,980 10,995 10,860 10,915 10,960 -45 3,430 7,250
Jan-20 11,800 11,855 11,710 11,760 11,775 -15 62,994 157,546
Mar-20 - - - 11,755 11,755 0 0 22
Apr-20 12,095 12,095 12,095 12,095 12,065 30 2 76
May-20 12,040 12,070 11,935 11,975 11,995 -20 5,254 22,824
Jun-20 12,110 12,110 12,110 12,110 11,900 210 2 54
Jul-20 - - - 11,920 11,920 0 0 12
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
