China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 26 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 297,090 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 10,765 10,765 10,620 10,680 10,735 -55 110 190 Sep-19 10,830 10,885 10,750 10,805 10,820 -15 225,268 325,542 Oct-19 10,940 10,965 10,865 10,905 10,940 -35 30 238 Nov-19 10,980 10,995 10,860 10,915 10,960 -45 3,430 7,250 Jan-20 11,800 11,855 11,710 11,760 11,775 -15 62,994 157,546 Mar-20 - - - 11,755 11,755 0 0 22 Apr-20 12,095 12,095 12,095 12,095 12,065 30 2 76 May-20 12,040 12,070 11,935 11,975 11,995 -20 5,254 22,824 Jun-20 12,110 12,110 12,110 12,110 11,900 210 2 54 Jul-20 - - - 11,920 11,920 0 0 12 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

