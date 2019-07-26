Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/26/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, July 26 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 297,090 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19   10,765  10,765  10,620  10,680  10,735    -55       110       190 
Sep-19   10,830  10,885  10,750  10,805  10,820    -15   225,268   325,542 
Oct-19   10,940  10,965  10,865  10,905  10,940    -35        30       238 
Nov-19   10,980  10,995  10,860  10,915  10,960    -45     3,430     7,250 
Jan-20   11,800  11,855  11,710  11,760  11,775    -15    62,994   157,546 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,755  11,755      0         0        22 
Apr-20   12,095  12,095  12,095  12,095  12,065     30         2        76 
May-20   12,040  12,070  11,935  11,975  11,995    -20     5,254    22,824 
Jun-20   12,110  12,110  12,110  12,110  11,900    210         2        54 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,920  11,920      0         0        12 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.87979 Delayed Quote.0.11%
