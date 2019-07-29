China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Log in
07/29/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, July 29 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 383,904 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19   10,555  10,605  10,515  10,550  10,680   -130        26       184 
Sep-19   10,765  10,770  10,595  10,655  10,805   -150   279,130   318,742 
Oct-19   10,710  10,770  10,710  10,730  10,905   -175        40       248 
Nov-19   10,835  10,850  10,725  10,770  10,915   -145     1,496     7,650 
Jan-20   11,695  11,710  11,540  11,605  11,760   -155    92,240   164,108 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,755  11,755      0         0        22 
Apr-20   11,950  11,950  11,950  11,950  12,095   -145         2        78 
May-20   11,925  11,935  11,780  11,845  11,975   -130    10,968    24,524 
Jun-20   11,940  11,940  11,940  11,940  12,110   -170         2        54 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,920  11,920      0         0        12 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

