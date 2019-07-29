China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 29 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 383,904 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 10,555 10,605 10,515 10,550 10,680 -130 26 184 Sep-19 10,765 10,770 10,595 10,655 10,805 -150 279,130 318,742 Oct-19 10,710 10,770 10,710 10,730 10,905 -175 40 248 Nov-19 10,835 10,850 10,725 10,770 10,915 -145 1,496 7,650 Jan-20 11,695 11,710 11,540 11,605 11,760 -155 92,240 164,108 Mar-20 - - - 11,755 11,755 0 0 22 Apr-20 11,950 11,950 11,950 11,950 12,095 -145 2 78 May-20 11,925 11,935 11,780 11,845 11,975 -130 10,968 24,524 Jun-20 11,940 11,940 11,940 11,940 12,110 -170 2 54 Jul-20 - - - 11,920 11,920 0 0 12 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

