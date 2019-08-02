China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, August 2 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 484,752 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 10,325 10,325 10,255 10,285 10,560 -275 16 174 Sep-19 10,505 10,590 10,300 10,415 10,640 -225 277,474 264,380 Oct-19 10,575 10,580 10,340 10,425 10,665 -240 96 138 Nov-19 10,650 10,710 10,430 10,555 10,730 -175 4,470 11,982 Jan-20 11,400 11,475 11,120 11,280 11,510 -230 189,810 228,508 Mar-20 - - - 11,755 11,755 0 0 22 Apr-20 11,735 11,740 11,460 11,640 11,865 -225 10 80 May-20 11,690 11,730 11,400 11,545 11,770 -225 12,860 33,938 Jun-20 11,800 11,800 11,515 11,600 11,845 -245 16 54 Jul-20 - - - 11,855 11,915 -60 0 12 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

