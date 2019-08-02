Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/02/2019 | 03:32am EDT
Friday, August 2 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 484,752 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19   10,325  10,325  10,255  10,285  10,560   -275        16       174 
Sep-19   10,505  10,590  10,300  10,415  10,640   -225   277,474   264,380 
Oct-19   10,575  10,580  10,340  10,425  10,665   -240        96       138 
Nov-19   10,650  10,710  10,430  10,555  10,730   -175     4,470    11,982 
Jan-20   11,400  11,475  11,120  11,280  11,510   -230   189,810   228,508 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,755  11,755      0         0        22 
Apr-20   11,735  11,740  11,460  11,640  11,865   -225        10        80 
May-20   11,690  11,730  11,400  11,545  11,770   -225    12,860    33,938 
Jun-20   11,800  11,800  11,515  11,600  11,845   -245        16        54 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,855  11,915    -60         0        12 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

