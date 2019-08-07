Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/07/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Wednesday, August 7 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 317,896 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19        -       -       -  10,350  10,350      0         0       174 
Sep-19   10,555  10,580  10,490  10,525  10,430     95   116,264   216,066 
Oct-19   10,590  10,630  10,550  10,580  10,560     20        34       130 
Nov-19   10,680  10,690  10,605  10,630  10,580     50     1,048    12,816 
Jan-20   11,540  11,590  11,450  11,505  11,405    100   187,790   233,562 
Mar-20   11,630  11,690  11,630  11,650  11,650      0         6        28 
Apr-20   11,845  11,845  11,775  11,790  11,495    295        12        80 
May-20   11,785  11,845  11,720  11,770  11,660    110    12,726    34,920 
Jun-20   11,810  11,810  11,810  11,810  11,870    -60         6        48 
Jul-20   11,835  11,900  11,835  11,855  11,720    135        10        12 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.30% 7.0743 Delayed Quote.3.73%
