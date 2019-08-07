China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 7 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 317,896 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 - - - 10,350 10,350 0 0 174 Sep-19 10,555 10,580 10,490 10,525 10,430 95 116,264 216,066 Oct-19 10,590 10,630 10,550 10,580 10,560 20 34 130 Nov-19 10,680 10,690 10,605 10,630 10,580 50 1,048 12,816 Jan-20 11,540 11,590 11,450 11,505 11,405 100 187,790 233,562 Mar-20 11,630 11,690 11,630 11,650 11,650 0 6 28 Apr-20 11,845 11,845 11,775 11,790 11,495 295 12 80 May-20 11,785 11,845 11,720 11,770 11,660 110 12,726 34,920 Jun-20 11,810 11,810 11,810 11,810 11,870 -60 6 48 Jul-20 11,835 11,900 11,835 11,855 11,720 135 10 12 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

