LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/12/2019 | 03:32am EDT
Monday, August 12 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 471,766 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19   10,225  10,440  10,170  10,315  10,465   -150        50       176 
Sep-19   10,500  10,615  10,450  10,510  10,550    -40    79,646   172,098 
Oct-19   10,510  10,650  10,510  10,525  10,625   -100        82       126 
Nov-19   10,630  10,720  10,580  10,625  10,660    -35     1,832    12,544 
Jan-20   11,575  11,655  11,430  11,515  11,590    -75   365,526   287,166 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,680  11,680      0         0        30 
Apr-20   11,815  11,875  11,745  11,800  11,880    -80        14        84 
May-20   11,620  11,875  11,620  11,755  11,845    -90    24,600    40,318 
Jun-20   11,860  11,935  11,765  11,840  12,015   -175        10        48 
Jul-20   11,860  11,895  11,860  11,875  11,880     -5         6        18 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 7.0949 Delayed Quote.3.32%
