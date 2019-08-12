China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 12 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 471,766 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 10,225 10,440 10,170 10,315 10,465 -150 50 176 Sep-19 10,500 10,615 10,450 10,510 10,550 -40 79,646 172,098 Oct-19 10,510 10,650 10,510 10,525 10,625 -100 82 126 Nov-19 10,630 10,720 10,580 10,625 10,660 -35 1,832 12,544 Jan-20 11,575 11,655 11,430 11,515 11,590 -75 365,526 287,166 Mar-20 - - - 11,680 11,680 0 0 30 Apr-20 11,815 11,875 11,745 11,800 11,880 -80 14 84 May-20 11,620 11,875 11,620 11,755 11,845 -90 24,600 40,318 Jun-20 11,860 11,935 11,765 11,840 12,015 -175 10 48 Jul-20 11,860 11,895 11,860 11,875 11,880 -5 6 18 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com