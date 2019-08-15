China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 15 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 308,324 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 10,300 10,300 10,300 10,300 10,315 -15 2 178 Sep-19 10,430 10,475 10,345 10,390 10,430 -40 36,232 156,170 Oct-19 10,515 10,515 10,465 10,480 10,480 0 12 148 Nov-19 10,560 10,595 10,485 10,515 10,550 -35 1,404 12,824 Jan-20 11,470 11,530 11,345 11,420 11,470 -50 255,432 292,248 Mar-20 - - - 11,625 11,625 0 0 30 Apr-20 11,645 11,645 11,645 11,645 11,700 -55 2 84 May-20 11,720 11,755 11,600 11,665 11,700 -35 15,236 44,556 Jun-20 - - - 11,840 11,840 0 0 48 Jul-20 11,790 11,790 11,760 11,775 11,875 -100 4 18 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

