China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/15/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, August 15 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 308,324 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19   10,300  10,300  10,300  10,300  10,315    -15         2       178 
Sep-19   10,430  10,475  10,345  10,390  10,430    -40    36,232   156,170 
Oct-19   10,515  10,515  10,465  10,480  10,480      0        12       148 
Nov-19   10,560  10,595  10,485  10,515  10,550    -35     1,404    12,824 
Jan-20   11,470  11,530  11,345  11,420  11,470    -50   255,432   292,248 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,625  11,625      0         0        30 
Apr-20   11,645  11,645  11,645  11,645  11,700    -55         2        84 
May-20   11,720  11,755  11,600  11,665  11,700    -35    15,236    44,556 
Jun-20        -       -       -  11,840  11,840      0         0        48 
Jul-20   11,790  11,790  11,760  11,775  11,875   -100         4        18 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 7.0375 Delayed Quote.3.35%
