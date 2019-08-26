Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/26/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, August 26 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 463,792 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Sep-19   10,350  10,455  10,235  10,340  10,365    -25    41,374   102,818 
Oct-19   10,430  10,510  10,430  10,480  10,435     45        14       132 
Nov-19   10,475  10,570  10,390  10,465  10,505    -40     3,084    13,984 
Jan-20   11,355  11,525  11,200  11,380  11,405    -25   396,956   311,196 
Mar-20   11,370  11,370  11,370  11,370  11,725   -355         2        30 
Apr-20   11,600  11,750  11,550  11,620  11,695    -75        18        84 
May-20   11,560  11,720  11,445  11,580  11,620    -40    22,338    51,220 
Jun-20   11,605  11,605  11,605  11,605  11,855   -250         2        46 
Jul-20   11,660  11,660  11,660  11,660  11,890   -230         2        16 
Aug-20   11,785  11,785  11,785  11,785  11,775     10         2        18 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.17% 7.1524 Delayed Quote.3.81%
