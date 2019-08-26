China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 26 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 463,792 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Sep-19 10,350 10,455 10,235 10,340 10,365 -25 41,374 102,818 Oct-19 10,430 10,510 10,430 10,480 10,435 45 14 132 Nov-19 10,475 10,570 10,390 10,465 10,505 -40 3,084 13,984 Jan-20 11,355 11,525 11,200 11,380 11,405 -25 396,956 311,196 Mar-20 11,370 11,370 11,370 11,370 11,725 -355 2 30 Apr-20 11,600 11,750 11,550 11,620 11,695 -75 18 84 May-20 11,560 11,720 11,445 11,580 11,620 -40 22,338 51,220 Jun-20 11,605 11,605 11,605 11,605 11,855 -250 2 46 Jul-20 11,660 11,660 11,660 11,660 11,890 -230 2 16 Aug-20 11,785 11,785 11,785 11,785 11,775 10 2 18 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

