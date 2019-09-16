Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/16/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, September 16 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 357,920 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Sep-19   11,215  11,215  10,980  11,115  11,020     95       582    16,266 
Oct-19   11,100  11,100  11,100  11,100  11,010     90         4       108 
Nov-19   11,150  11,270  11,100  11,200  11,100    100     1,528    14,518 
Jan-20   12,050  12,145  11,935  12,050  11,945    105   322,068   361,398 
Mar-20        -       -       -  12,155  12,115     40         0        46 
Apr-20   12,225  12,225  12,225  12,225  12,155     70         2        78 
May-20   12,180  12,325  12,120  12,220  12,125     95    33,728    75,716 
Jun-20   12,305  12,305  12,305  12,305  12,195    110         2        54 
Jul-20        -       -       -  12,240  12,240      0         0        22 
Aug-20   12,455  12,555  12,455  12,500  12,305    195         6        36 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.22% 7.0656 Delayed Quote.2.65%
