China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, September 16 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 357,920 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-19 11,215 11,215 10,980 11,115 11,020 95 582 16,266
Oct-19 11,100 11,100 11,100 11,100 11,010 90 4 108
Nov-19 11,150 11,270 11,100 11,200 11,100 100 1,528 14,518
Jan-20 12,050 12,145 11,935 12,050 11,945 105 322,068 361,398
Mar-20 - - - 12,155 12,115 40 0 46
Apr-20 12,225 12,225 12,225 12,225 12,155 70 2 78
May-20 12,180 12,325 12,120 12,220 12,125 95 33,728 75,716
Jun-20 12,305 12,305 12,305 12,305 12,195 110 2 54
Jul-20 - - - 12,240 12,240 0 0 22
Aug-20 12,455 12,555 12,455 12,500 12,305 195 6 36
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
