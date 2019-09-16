China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, September 16 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 357,920 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Sep-19 11,215 11,215 10,980 11,115 11,020 95 582 16,266 Oct-19 11,100 11,100 11,100 11,100 11,010 90 4 108 Nov-19 11,150 11,270 11,100 11,200 11,100 100 1,528 14,518 Jan-20 12,050 12,145 11,935 12,050 11,945 105 322,068 361,398 Mar-20 - - - 12,155 12,115 40 0 46 Apr-20 12,225 12,225 12,225 12,225 12,155 70 2 78 May-20 12,180 12,325 12,120 12,220 12,125 95 33,728 75,716 Jun-20 12,305 12,305 12,305 12,305 12,195 110 2 54 Jul-20 - - - 12,240 12,240 0 0 22 Aug-20 12,455 12,555 12,455 12,500 12,305 195 6 36 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com