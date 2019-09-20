China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 20 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 370,212 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-19 11,030 11,090 10,970 11,000 11,100 -100 32 92 Nov-19 11,065 11,075 10,930 10,990 11,110 -120 2,796 12,466 Jan-20 11,815 11,875 11,725 11,800 11,900 -100 331,604 351,110 Mar-20 11,955 11,955 11,955 11,955 12,020 -65 2 46 Apr-20 - - - 12,110 12,110 0 0 78 May-20 11,960 12,035 11,900 11,960 12,075 -115 35,264 82,974 Jun-20 - - - 12,205 12,205 0 0 58 Jul-20 12,085 12,150 12,085 12,115 12,230 -115 4 24 Aug-20 12,175 12,175 12,115 12,165 12,300 -135 24 52 Sep-20 12,150 12,190 12,085 12,140 12,235 -95 486 3,212 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com