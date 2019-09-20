Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/20/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, September 20 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 370,212 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-19   11,030  11,090  10,970  11,000  11,100   -100        32        92 
Nov-19   11,065  11,075  10,930  10,990  11,110   -120     2,796    12,466 
Jan-20   11,815  11,875  11,725  11,800  11,900   -100   331,604   351,110 
Mar-20   11,955  11,955  11,955  11,955  12,020    -65         2        46 
Apr-20        -       -       -  12,110  12,110      0         0        78 
May-20   11,960  12,035  11,900  11,960  12,075   -115    35,264    82,974 
Jun-20        -       -       -  12,205  12,205      0         0        58 
Jul-20   12,085  12,150  12,085  12,115  12,230   -115         4        24 
Aug-20   12,175  12,175  12,115  12,165  12,300   -135        24        52 
Sep-20   12,150  12,190  12,085  12,140  12,235    -95       486     3,212 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

