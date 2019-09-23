China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, September 23 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 392,594 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-19 11,190 11,190 11,030 11,135 11,000 135 14 92
Nov-19 11,090 11,195 11,050 11,135 10,990 145 2,066 12,140
Jan-20 11,895 12,075 11,850 11,970 11,800 170 354,250 350,416
Mar-20 12,135 12,135 12,135 12,135 11,955 180 4 48
Apr-20 - - - 12,110 12,110 0 0 78
May-20 12,060 12,205 11,995 12,110 11,960 150 34,816 82,774
Jun-20 12,260 12,260 12,260 12,260 12,205 55 2 58
Jul-20 - - - 12,115 12,115 0 0 24
Aug-20 12,320 12,320 12,315 12,315 12,165 150 6 50
Sep-20 12,190 12,370 12,170 12,280 12,140 140 1,436 4,144
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
