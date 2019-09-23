China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, September 23 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 392,594 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-19 11,190 11,190 11,030 11,135 11,000 135 14 92 Nov-19 11,090 11,195 11,050 11,135 10,990 145 2,066 12,140 Jan-20 11,895 12,075 11,850 11,970 11,800 170 354,250 350,416 Mar-20 12,135 12,135 12,135 12,135 11,955 180 4 48 Apr-20 - - - 12,110 12,110 0 0 78 May-20 12,060 12,205 11,995 12,110 11,960 150 34,816 82,774 Jun-20 12,260 12,260 12,260 12,260 12,205 55 2 58 Jul-20 - - - 12,115 12,115 0 0 24 Aug-20 12,320 12,320 12,315 12,315 12,165 150 6 50 Sep-20 12,190 12,370 12,170 12,280 12,140 140 1,436 4,144 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

