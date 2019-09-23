Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/23/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, September 23 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 392,594 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-19   11,190  11,190  11,030  11,135  11,000    135        14        92 
Nov-19   11,090  11,195  11,050  11,135  10,990    145     2,066    12,140 
Jan-20   11,895  12,075  11,850  11,970  11,800    170   354,250   350,416 
Mar-20   12,135  12,135  12,135  12,135  11,955    180         4        48 
Apr-20        -       -       -  12,110  12,110      0         0        78 
May-20   12,060  12,205  11,995  12,110  11,960    150    34,816    82,774 
Jun-20   12,260  12,260  12,260  12,260  12,205     55         2        58 
Jul-20        -       -       -  12,115  12,115      0         0        24 
Aug-20   12,320  12,320  12,315  12,315  12,165    150         6        50 
Sep-20   12,190  12,370  12,170  12,280  12,140    140     1,436     4,144 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 7.1098 Delayed Quote.3.38%
