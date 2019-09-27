China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 27 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 522,554 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-19 10,505 10,595 10,445 10,515 10,975 -460 6 100 Nov-19 10,865 10,865 10,570 10,670 10,905 -235 4,518 10,734 Jan-20 11,660 11,660 11,360 11,485 11,730 -245 457,128 333,888 Mar-20 11,580 11,580 11,530 11,560 11,820 -260 6 42 Apr-20 11,640 11,645 11,640 11,640 11,965 -325 4 106 May-20 11,800 11,800 11,535 11,640 11,875 -235 56,694 88,752 Jun-20 - - - 11,925 12,155 -230 0 56 Jul-20 11,765 11,765 11,765 11,765 12,030 -265 2 22 Aug-20 11,940 11,940 11,740 11,820 12,110 -290 16 56 Sep-20 11,910 11,990 11,730 11,820 12,050 -230 4,180 7,728 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

