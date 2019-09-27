Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/27/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Friday, September 27 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 522,554 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-19   10,505  10,595  10,445  10,515  10,975   -460         6       100 
Nov-19   10,865  10,865  10,570  10,670  10,905   -235     4,518    10,734 
Jan-20   11,660  11,660  11,360  11,485  11,730   -245   457,128   333,888 
Mar-20   11,580  11,580  11,530  11,560  11,820   -260         6        42 
Apr-20   11,640  11,645  11,640  11,640  11,965   -325         4       106 
May-20   11,800  11,800  11,535  11,640  11,875   -235    56,694    88,752 
Jun-20        -       -       -  11,925  12,155   -230         0        56 
Jul-20   11,765  11,765  11,765  11,765  12,030   -265         2        22 
Aug-20   11,940  11,940  11,740  11,820  12,110   -290        16        56 
Sep-20   11,910  11,990  11,730  11,820  12,050   -230     4,180     7,728 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 7.1223 Delayed Quote.3.74%
