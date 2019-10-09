Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/09/2019
Wednesday, October 9 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 255,486 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-19   10,570  10,570  10,570  10,570  10,555     15        30        90 
Nov-19   10,595  10,695  10,595  10,645  10,610     35     1,716    10,636 
Jan-20   11,420  11,570  11,405  11,505  11,445     60   224,678   336,164 
Mar-20   11,670  11,670  11,660  11,665  11,635     30         4        46 
Apr-20   11,775  11,775  11,775  11,775  11,730     45         2       106 
May-20   11,615  11,755  11,600  11,690  11,635     55    27,890    92,818 
Jun-20        -       -       -  11,925  11,925      0         0        56 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,835  11,835      0         0        20 
Aug-20        -       -       -  11,885  11,885      0         0        54 
Sep-20   11,795  11,945  11,795  11,880  11,850     30     1,166     9,552 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.20% 7.1467 Delayed Quote.4.30%
