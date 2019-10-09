China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, October 9 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 255,486 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-19 10,570 10,570 10,570 10,570 10,555 15 30 90 Nov-19 10,595 10,695 10,595 10,645 10,610 35 1,716 10,636 Jan-20 11,420 11,570 11,405 11,505 11,445 60 224,678 336,164 Mar-20 11,670 11,670 11,660 11,665 11,635 30 4 46 Apr-20 11,775 11,775 11,775 11,775 11,730 45 2 106 May-20 11,615 11,755 11,600 11,690 11,635 55 27,890 92,818 Jun-20 - - - 11,925 11,925 0 0 56 Jul-20 - - - 11,835 11,835 0 0 20 Aug-20 - - - 11,885 11,885 0 0 54 Sep-20 11,795 11,945 11,795 11,880 11,850 30 1,166 9,552 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

