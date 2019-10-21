China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 21 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 271,878 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-19 10,890 10,920 10,830 10,875 10,820 55 490 8,648 Jan-20 11,750 11,780 11,660 11,715 11,680 35 237,612 327,350 Mar-20 - - - 11,730 11,675 55 0 48 Apr-20 11,940 11,940 11,940 11,940 11,820 120 2 104 May-20 11,945 11,945 11,840 11,895 11,855 40 31,900 113,568 Jun-20 12,015 12,015 12,015 12,015 11,985 30 2 40 Jul-20 - - - 11,905 11,905 0 0 18 Aug-20 - - - 12,030 12,030 0 0 54 Sep-20 12,100 12,100 12,015 12,045 12,000 45 1,872 12,536 Oct-20 - - - 11,980 11,980 0 0 0 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com