LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, October 21 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 271,878 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-19   10,890  10,920  10,830  10,875  10,820     55       490     8,648 
Jan-20   11,750  11,780  11,660  11,715  11,680     35   237,612   327,350 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,730  11,675     55         0        48 
Apr-20   11,940  11,940  11,940  11,940  11,820    120         2       104 
May-20   11,945  11,945  11,840  11,895  11,855     40    31,900   113,568 
Jun-20   12,015  12,015  12,015  12,015  11,985     30         2        40 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,905  11,905      0         0        18 
Aug-20        -       -       -  12,030  12,030      0         0        54 
Sep-20   12,100  12,100  12,015  12,045  12,000     45     1,872    12,536 
Oct-20        -       -       -  11,980  11,980      0         0         0 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

