China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 21 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 271,878 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-19 10,890 10,920 10,830 10,875 10,820 55 490 8,648
Jan-20 11,750 11,780 11,660 11,715 11,680 35 237,612 327,350
Mar-20 - - - 11,730 11,675 55 0 48
Apr-20 11,940 11,940 11,940 11,940 11,820 120 2 104
May-20 11,945 11,945 11,840 11,895 11,855 40 31,900 113,568
Jun-20 12,015 12,015 12,015 12,015 11,985 30 2 40
Jul-20 - - - 11,905 11,905 0 0 18
Aug-20 - - - 12,030 12,030 0 0 54
Sep-20 12,100 12,100 12,015 12,045 12,000 45 1,872 12,536
Oct-20 - - - 11,980 11,980 0 0 0
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
