LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/28/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, October 28 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 478,902 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-19   10,950  11,055  10,840  10,980  10,970     10     1,510     6,784 
Jan-20   11,845  11,950  11,675  11,810  11,845    -35   403,078   334,666 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,975  11,975      0         0        46 
Apr-20        -       -       -  12,080  12,080      0         0       102 
May-20   12,020  12,135  11,870  11,995  12,030    -35    68,454   134,482 
Jun-20        -       -       -  12,020  12,120   -100         0        40 
Jul-20   11,965  11,965  11,965  11,965  12,180   -215         2        16 
Aug-20        -       -       -  12,295  12,295      0         0        52 
Sep-20   12,175  12,245  12,015  12,150  12,170    -20     5,858    16,846 
Oct-20        -       -       -  12,055  12,055      0         0         0 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 7.05886 Delayed Quote.2.65%
