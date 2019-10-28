China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 28 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 478,902 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-19 10,950 11,055 10,840 10,980 10,970 10 1,510 6,784
Jan-20 11,845 11,950 11,675 11,810 11,845 -35 403,078 334,666
Mar-20 - - - 11,975 11,975 0 0 46
Apr-20 - - - 12,080 12,080 0 0 102
May-20 12,020 12,135 11,870 11,995 12,030 -35 68,454 134,482
Jun-20 - - - 12,020 12,120 -100 0 40
Jul-20 11,965 11,965 11,965 11,965 12,180 -215 2 16
Aug-20 - - - 12,295 12,295 0 0 52
Sep-20 12,175 12,245 12,015 12,150 12,170 -20 5,858 16,846
Oct-20 - - - 12,055 12,055 0 0 0
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
