China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, October 30 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 429,120 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-19 10,910 11,090 10,860 10,985 10,875 110 1,410 5,954 Jan-20 11,780 11,965 11,755 11,870 11,745 125 364,406 336,804 Mar-20 - - - 11,975 11,975 0 0 46 Apr-20 - - - 12,025 12,025 0 0 102 May-20 11,950 12,130 11,940 12,050 11,930 120 59,622 139,300 Jun-20 - - - 12,050 12,020 30 0 40 Jul-20 - - - 12,050 11,900 150 0 16 Aug-20 - - - 12,295 12,295 0 0 52 Sep-20 12,120 12,255 12,090 12,190 12,075 115 3,682 17,152 Oct-20 - - - 12,160 12,055 105 0 0 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com