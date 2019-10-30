Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/30/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Wednesday, October 30 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 429,120 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-19   10,910  11,090  10,860  10,985  10,875    110     1,410     5,954 
Jan-20   11,780  11,965  11,755  11,870  11,745    125   364,406   336,804 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,975  11,975      0         0        46 
Apr-20        -       -       -  12,025  12,025      0         0       102 
May-20   11,950  12,130  11,940  12,050  11,930    120    59,622   139,300 
Jun-20        -       -       -  12,050  12,020     30         0        40 
Jul-20        -       -       -  12,050  11,900    150         0        16 
Aug-20        -       -       -  12,295  12,295      0         0        52 
Sep-20   12,120  12,255  12,090  12,190  12,075    115     3,682    17,152 
Oct-20        -       -       -  12,160  12,055    105         0         0 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 7.0585 Delayed Quote.2.86%
