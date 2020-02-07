China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, February 7 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 158,514 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-20 11,220 11,220 11,220 11,220 11,175 45 1 66 Apr-20 11,285 11,295 11,285 11,290 11,265 25 7 39 May-20 11,295 11,415 11,230 11,305 11,280 25 129,023 174,247 Jun-20 11,375 11,410 11,375 11,390 11,330 60 2 42 Jul-20 - - - 11,450 11,450 0 0 14 Aug-20 - - - 11,410 11,410 0 0 22 Sep-20 11,550 11,685 11,515 11,585 11,560 25 28,416 52,409 Oct-20 - - - 11,665 11,665 0 0 12 Nov-20 11,775 11,860 11,705 11,745 11,740 5 142 656 Jan-21 12,590 12,720 12,550 12,640 12,615 25 923 2,979 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

