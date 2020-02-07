Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/07/2020 | 02:31am EST
Friday, February 7 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 158,514 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-20   11,220  11,220  11,220  11,220  11,175     45         1        66 
Apr-20   11,285  11,295  11,285  11,290  11,265     25         7        39 
May-20   11,295  11,415  11,230  11,305  11,280     25   129,023   174,247 
Jun-20   11,375  11,410  11,375  11,390  11,330     60         2        42 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,450  11,450      0         0        14 
Aug-20        -       -       -  11,410  11,410      0         0        22 
Sep-20   11,550  11,685  11,515  11,585  11,560     25    28,416    52,409 
Oct-20        -       -       -  11,665  11,665      0         0        12 
Nov-20   11,775  11,860  11,705  11,745  11,740      5       142       656 
Jan-21   12,590  12,720  12,550  12,640  12,615     25       923     2,979 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

