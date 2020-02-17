China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, February 17 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 220,438 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-20 11,435 11,435 11,435 11,435 11,350 85 2 64 Apr-20 11,535 11,585 11,535 11,570 11,405 165 5 39 May-20 11,500 11,700 11,460 11,585 11,400 185 177,393 167,364 Jun-20 11,765 11,800 11,595 11,700 11,485 215 8 45 Jul-20 - - - 11,555 11,555 0 0 19 Aug-20 11,840 11,840 11,840 11,840 11,595 245 1 22 Sep-20 11,800 12,000 11,750 11,875 11,695 180 41,421 64,060 Oct-20 11,905 12,000 11,905 11,925 11,790 135 6 10 Nov-20 11,985 12,155 11,950 12,030 11,870 160 76 683 Jan-21 12,835 13,045 12,835 12,920 12,760 160 1,526 4,576 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com