China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/17/2020 | 02:31am EST
Monday, February 17 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 220,438 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-20   11,435  11,435  11,435  11,435  11,350     85         2        64 
Apr-20   11,535  11,585  11,535  11,570  11,405    165         5        39 
May-20   11,500  11,700  11,460  11,585  11,400    185   177,393   167,364 
Jun-20   11,765  11,800  11,595  11,700  11,485    215         8        45 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,555  11,555      0         0        19 
Aug-20   11,840  11,840  11,840  11,840  11,595    245         1        22 
Sep-20   11,800  12,000  11,750  11,875  11,695    180    41,421    64,060 
Oct-20   11,905  12,000  11,905  11,925  11,790    135         6        10 
Nov-20   11,985  12,155  11,950  12,030  11,870    160        76       683 
Jan-21   12,835  13,045  12,835  12,920  12,760    160     1,526     4,576 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.98153 Delayed Quote.0.37%
