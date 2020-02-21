China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, February 21 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 208,213 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-20 11,645 11,655 11,600 11,630 11,470 160 4 59 Apr-20 11,650 11,700 11,650 11,660 11,290 370 4 39 May-20 11,690 11,830 11,675 11,750 11,655 95 159,552 159,268 Jun-20 11,880 11,880 11,785 11,855 11,735 120 4 40 Jul-20 11,860 11,900 11,850 11,865 11,725 140 4 19 Aug-20 - - - 11,895 11,895 0 0 22 Sep-20 11,990 12,120 11,965 12,045 11,950 95 45,237 69,762 Oct-20 12,115 12,115 12,115 12,115 12,025 90 2 10 Nov-20 12,190 12,290 12,165 12,220 12,125 95 723 1,268 Jan-21 13,075 13,160 13,040 13,085 13,025 60 2,683 5,658 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com