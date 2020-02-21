China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, February 21 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 208,213 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-20 11,645 11,655 11,600 11,630 11,470 160 4 59
Apr-20 11,650 11,700 11,650 11,660 11,290 370 4 39
May-20 11,690 11,830 11,675 11,750 11,655 95 159,552 159,268
Jun-20 11,880 11,880 11,785 11,855 11,735 120 4 40
Jul-20 11,860 11,900 11,850 11,865 11,725 140 4 19
Aug-20 - - - 11,895 11,895 0 0 22
Sep-20 11,990 12,120 11,965 12,045 11,950 95 45,237 69,762
Oct-20 12,115 12,115 12,115 12,115 12,025 90 2 10
Nov-20 12,190 12,290 12,165 12,220 12,125 95 723 1,268
Jan-21 13,075 13,160 13,040 13,085 13,025 60 2,683 5,658
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com