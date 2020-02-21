MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/21/2020 | 02:34am EST
Friday, February 21 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 208,213 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-20   11,645  11,655  11,600  11,630  11,470    160         4        59 
Apr-20   11,650  11,700  11,650  11,660  11,290    370         4        39 
May-20   11,690  11,830  11,675  11,750  11,655     95   159,552   159,268 
Jun-20   11,880  11,880  11,785  11,855  11,735    120         4        40 
Jul-20   11,860  11,900  11,850  11,865  11,725    140         4        19 
Aug-20        -       -       -  11,895  11,895      0         0        22 
Sep-20   11,990  12,120  11,965  12,045  11,950     95    45,237    69,762 
Oct-20   12,115  12,115  12,115  12,115  12,025     90         2        10 
Nov-20   12,190  12,290  12,165  12,220  12,125     95       723     1,268 
Jan-21   13,075  13,160  13,040  13,085  13,025     60     2,683     5,658 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.0453 Delayed Quote.1.21%
