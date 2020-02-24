Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/24/2020 | 02:31am EST
Monday, February 24 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 229,735 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-20   11,335  11,370  11,330  11,345  11,630   -285         9        63 
Apr-20   11,400  11,485  11,260  11,365  11,660   -295         6        40 
May-20   11,630  11,630  11,350  11,450  11,750   -300   173,038   157,301 
Jun-20   11,685  11,685  11,490  11,545  11,855   -310         7        39 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,865  11,865      0         0        19 
Aug-20   11,570  11,615  11,570  11,590  11,895   -305         2        20 
Sep-20   11,905  11,915  11,600  11,735  12,045   -310    53,288    71,310 
Oct-20   11,925  11,970  11,925  11,945  12,115   -170         2        10 
Nov-20   12,065  12,095  11,870  11,935  12,220   -285       224     1,302 
Jan-21   13,000  13,000  12,680  12,805  13,085   -280     3,159     5,599 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

