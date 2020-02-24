China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, February 24 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 229,735 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-20 11,335 11,370 11,330 11,345 11,630 -285 9 63 Apr-20 11,400 11,485 11,260 11,365 11,660 -295 6 40 May-20 11,630 11,630 11,350 11,450 11,750 -300 173,038 157,301 Jun-20 11,685 11,685 11,490 11,545 11,855 -310 7 39 Jul-20 - - - 11,865 11,865 0 0 19 Aug-20 11,570 11,615 11,570 11,590 11,895 -305 2 20 Sep-20 11,905 11,915 11,600 11,735 12,045 -310 53,288 71,310 Oct-20 11,925 11,970 11,925 11,945 12,115 -170 2 10 Nov-20 12,065 12,095 11,870 11,935 12,220 -285 224 1,302 Jan-21 13,000 13,000 12,680 12,805 13,085 -280 3,159 5,599 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

