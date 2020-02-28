China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, February 28 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 423,035 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-20 10,855 10,855 10,550 10,745 11,180 -435 3 51 Apr-20 - - - 11,175 11,175 0 0 39 May-20 11,100 11,100 10,535 10,800 11,315 -515 316,663 142,518 Jun-20 11,075 11,155 10,695 10,855 11,390 -535 14 46 Jul-20 11,215 11,225 10,755 11,015 11,465 -450 17 34 Aug-20 - - - 11,100 11,550 -450 0 20 Sep-20 11,260 11,360 10,810 11,080 11,585 -505 101,486 78,103 Oct-20 11,265 11,385 10,880 11,195 11,695 -500 4 12 Nov-20 11,490 11,510 11,035 11,290 11,770 -480 888 1,612 Jan-21 12,360 12,420 11,920 12,160 12,665 -505 3,960 6,758 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

