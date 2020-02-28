Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:30am EST
Friday, February 28 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 423,035 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-20   10,855  10,855  10,550  10,745  11,180   -435         3        51 
Apr-20        -       -       -  11,175  11,175      0         0        39 
May-20   11,100  11,100  10,535  10,800  11,315   -515   316,663   142,518 
Jun-20   11,075  11,155  10,695  10,855  11,390   -535        14        46 
Jul-20   11,215  11,225  10,755  11,015  11,465   -450        17        34 
Aug-20        -       -       -  11,100  11,550   -450         0        20 
Sep-20   11,260  11,360  10,810  11,080  11,585   -505   101,486    78,103 
Oct-20   11,265  11,385  10,880  11,195  11,695   -500         4        12 
Nov-20   11,490  11,510  11,035  11,290  11,770   -480       888     1,612 
Jan-21   12,360  12,420  11,920  12,160  12,665   -505     3,960     6,758 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 7.01335 Delayed Quote.0.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
02:30aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/27China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/26China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/25China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/24China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/21China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/20China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/19China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/18China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/17China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group