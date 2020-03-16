China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 16 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 223,320 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-20 - - - 10,380 10,380 0 0 50
Apr-20 - - - 10,220 10,220 0 0 41
May-20 10,440 10,495 10,290 10,400 10,325 75 146,174 109,254
Jun-20 10,555 10,620 10,360 10,500 10,285 215 27 44
Jul-20 10,650 10,650 10,645 10,645 10,550 95 2 25
Aug-20 10,540 10,540 10,540 10,540 10,645 -105 7 27
Sep-20 10,660 10,770 10,545 10,670 10,600 70 74,447 98,583
Oct-20 10,805 10,840 10,680 10,770 10,740 30 15 23
Nov-20 10,910 10,940 10,715 10,830 10,750 80 137 1,793
Jan-21 11,780 11,835 11,605 11,730 11,685 45 2,511 9,381
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
