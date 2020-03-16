Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, March 16 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 223,320 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-20        -       -       -  10,380  10,380      0         0        50 
Apr-20        -       -       -  10,220  10,220      0         0        41 
May-20   10,440  10,495  10,290  10,400  10,325     75   146,174   109,254 
Jun-20   10,555  10,620  10,360  10,500  10,285    215        27        44 
Jul-20   10,650  10,650  10,645  10,645  10,550     95         2        25 
Aug-20   10,540  10,540  10,540  10,540  10,645   -105         7        27 
Sep-20   10,660  10,770  10,545  10,670  10,600     70    74,447    98,583 
Oct-20   10,805  10,840  10,680  10,770  10,740     30        15        23 
Nov-20   10,910  10,940  10,715  10,830  10,750     80       137     1,793 
Jan-21   11,780  11,835  11,605  11,730  11,685     45     2,511     9,381 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/13China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/11China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/10China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/09China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/06China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/05China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/04China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/03China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group