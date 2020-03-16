China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 16 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 223,320 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-20 - - - 10,380 10,380 0 0 50 Apr-20 - - - 10,220 10,220 0 0 41 May-20 10,440 10,495 10,290 10,400 10,325 75 146,174 109,254 Jun-20 10,555 10,620 10,360 10,500 10,285 215 27 44 Jul-20 10,650 10,650 10,645 10,645 10,550 95 2 25 Aug-20 10,540 10,540 10,540 10,540 10,645 -105 7 27 Sep-20 10,660 10,770 10,545 10,670 10,600 70 74,447 98,583 Oct-20 10,805 10,840 10,680 10,770 10,740 30 15 23 Nov-20 10,910 10,940 10,715 10,830 10,750 80 137 1,793 Jan-21 11,780 11,835 11,605 11,730 11,685 45 2,511 9,381 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

