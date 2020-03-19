China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, March 19 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 482,226 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-20 - - - 10,165 10,165 0 0 41 May-20 9,970 10,030 9,395 9,655 10,215 -560 268,934 89,273 Jun-20 10,090 10,105 9,415 9,735 10,150 -415 34 34 Jul-20 10,125 10,125 9,770 9,915 10,240 -325 17 32 Aug-20 10,250 10,250 10,250 10,250 10,495 -245 1 25 Sep-20 10,230 10,300 9,660 9,920 10,500 -580 204,564 109,198 Oct-20 10,135 10,290 9,790 9,975 10,645 -670 48 26 Nov-20 10,400 10,460 9,775 10,035 10,620 -585 810 1,920 Jan-21 11,200 11,370 10,705 10,985 11,585 -600 7,813 10,831 Mar-21 11,005 11,205 10,825 10,990 11,685 -695 5 3 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

