China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, March 19 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 482,226 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-20 - - - 10,165 10,165 0 0 41
May-20 9,970 10,030 9,395 9,655 10,215 -560 268,934 89,273
Jun-20 10,090 10,105 9,415 9,735 10,150 -415 34 34
Jul-20 10,125 10,125 9,770 9,915 10,240 -325 17 32
Aug-20 10,250 10,250 10,250 10,250 10,495 -245 1 25
Sep-20 10,230 10,300 9,660 9,920 10,500 -580 204,564 109,198
Oct-20 10,135 10,290 9,790 9,975 10,645 -670 48 26
Nov-20 10,400 10,460 9,775 10,035 10,620 -585 810 1,920
Jan-21 11,200 11,370 10,705 10,985 11,585 -600 7,813 10,831
Mar-21 11,005 11,205 10,825 10,990 11,685 -695 5 3
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com