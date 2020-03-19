Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/19/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, March 19 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 482,226 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-20        -       -       -  10,165  10,165      0         0        41 
May-20    9,970  10,030   9,395   9,655  10,215   -560   268,934    89,273 
Jun-20   10,090  10,105   9,415   9,735  10,150   -415        34        34 
Jul-20   10,125  10,125   9,770   9,915  10,240   -325        17        32 
Aug-20   10,250  10,250  10,250  10,250  10,495   -245         1        25 
Sep-20   10,230  10,300   9,660   9,920  10,500   -580   204,564   109,198 
Oct-20   10,135  10,290   9,790   9,975  10,645   -670        48        26 
Nov-20   10,400  10,460   9,775  10,035  10,620   -585       810     1,920 
Jan-21   11,200  11,370  10,705  10,985  11,585   -600     7,813    10,831 
Mar-21   11,005  11,205  10,825  10,990  11,685   -695         5         3 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

