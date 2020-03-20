Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, March 20 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 304,534 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-20    9,700   9,905   9,670   9,755  10,165   -410         5        40 
May-20    9,800   9,985   9,705   9,825   9,655    170   159,720    83,571 
Jun-20    9,990  10,100   9,860   9,940   9,735    205       130        37 
Jul-20   10,030  10,060   9,940  10,005   9,915     90        12        29 
Aug-20        -       -       -  10,340  10,250     90         0        25 
Sep-20   10,200  10,250   9,950  10,075   9,920    155   139,621   113,285 
Oct-20   10,315  10,330  10,080  10,225   9,975    250         4        26 
Nov-20   10,345  10,435  10,115  10,250  10,035    215       181     1,904 
Jan-21   11,120  11,320  11,045  11,150  10,985    165     4,861    11,180 
Mar-21        -       -       -  11,055  10,990     65         0         3 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/19China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/18China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/17China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/16China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/13China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/11China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/10China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/09China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group