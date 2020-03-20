China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 20 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 304,534 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-20 9,700 9,905 9,670 9,755 10,165 -410 5 40 May-20 9,800 9,985 9,705 9,825 9,655 170 159,720 83,571 Jun-20 9,990 10,100 9,860 9,940 9,735 205 130 37 Jul-20 10,030 10,060 9,940 10,005 9,915 90 12 29 Aug-20 - - - 10,340 10,250 90 0 25 Sep-20 10,200 10,250 9,950 10,075 9,920 155 139,621 113,285 Oct-20 10,315 10,330 10,080 10,225 9,975 250 4 26 Nov-20 10,345 10,435 10,115 10,250 10,035 215 181 1,904 Jan-21 11,120 11,320 11,045 11,150 10,985 165 4,861 11,180 Mar-21 - - - 11,055 10,990 65 0 3 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

