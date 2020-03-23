Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, March 23 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 305,341 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-20    9,620   9,620   9,295   9,440   9,755   -315         6        40 
May-20    9,500   9,570   9,300   9,455   9,825   -370   148,130    79,064 
Jun-20    9,570   9,655   9,440   9,565   9,940   -375        19        42 
Jul-20    9,635   9,695   9,600   9,650  10,005   -355         5        32 
Aug-20    9,600   9,815   9,525   9,650  10,340   -690        11        25 
Sep-20    9,650   9,800   9,555   9,695  10,075   -380   151,006   117,743 
Oct-20    9,760   9,870   9,730   9,770  10,225   -455         8        32 
Nov-20    9,810   9,970   9,700   9,855  10,250   -395       345     1,952 
Jan-21   10,900  10,920  10,660  10,825  11,150   -325     5,810    12,889 
Mar-21   11,070  11,070  11,070  11,070  11,055     15         1         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/20China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/19China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/18China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/17China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/16China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/13China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/11China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/10China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group