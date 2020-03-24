Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/24/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Tuesday, March 24 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 306,925 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-20    9,395   9,400   9,345   9,370   9,440    -70         8        45 
May-20    9,515   9,630   9,330   9,495   9,455     40   107,379    69,747 
Jun-20   10,100  10,100   9,470   9,635   9,565     70        45        46 
Jul-20    9,785   9,785   9,600   9,695   9,650     45        11        39 
Aug-20    9,840   9,840   9,765   9,800   9,650    150         2        23 
Sep-20    9,800   9,910   9,600   9,770   9,695     75   191,502   127,239 
Oct-20    9,905   9,950   9,860   9,910   9,770    140         5        30 
Nov-20    9,995  10,065   9,800   9,930   9,855     75       135     1,965 
Jan-21   10,850  10,990  10,715  10,880  10,825     55     7,835    12,393 
Mar-21   11,355  11,355  11,165  11,240  11,070    170         3         3 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

