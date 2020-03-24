China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, March 24 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 306,925 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-20 9,395 9,400 9,345 9,370 9,440 -70 8 45 May-20 9,515 9,630 9,330 9,495 9,455 40 107,379 69,747 Jun-20 10,100 10,100 9,470 9,635 9,565 70 45 46 Jul-20 9,785 9,785 9,600 9,695 9,650 45 11 39 Aug-20 9,840 9,840 9,765 9,800 9,650 150 2 23 Sep-20 9,800 9,910 9,600 9,770 9,695 75 191,502 127,239 Oct-20 9,905 9,950 9,860 9,910 9,770 140 5 30 Nov-20 9,995 10,065 9,800 9,930 9,855 75 135 1,965 Jan-21 10,850 10,990 10,715 10,880 10,825 55 7,835 12,393 Mar-21 11,355 11,355 11,165 11,240 11,070 170 3 3 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com