China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 27 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 286,058 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-20 9,530 9,545 9,410 9,495 9,585 -90 18 21
May-20 9,600 9,690 9,440 9,580 9,625 -45 67,052 55,896
Jun-20 9,775 9,775 9,560 9,665 9,700 -35 30 83
Jul-20 9,830 9,830 9,830 9,830 9,790 40 1 61
Aug-20 9,975 10,000 9,975 9,990 9,885 105 3 447
Sep-20 9,890 9,965 9,690 9,830 9,905 -75 207,255 149,492
Oct-20 9,975 10,125 9,900 9,990 10,050 -60 36 56
Nov-20 10,080 10,110 9,885 10,005 10,165 -160 138 2,006
Jan-21 11,010 11,115 10,900 11,020 11,045 -25 11,524 17,904
Mar-21 11,205 11,205 11,205 11,205 11,015 190 1 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com