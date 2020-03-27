Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/27/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, March 27 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 286,058 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-20    9,530   9,545   9,410   9,495   9,585    -90        18        21 
May-20    9,600   9,690   9,440   9,580   9,625    -45    67,052    55,896 
Jun-20    9,775   9,775   9,560   9,665   9,700    -35        30        83 
Jul-20    9,830   9,830   9,830   9,830   9,790     40         1        61 
Aug-20    9,975  10,000   9,975   9,990   9,885    105         3       447 
Sep-20    9,890   9,965   9,690   9,830   9,905    -75   207,255   149,492 
Oct-20    9,975  10,125   9,900   9,990  10,050    -60        36        56 
Nov-20   10,080  10,110   9,885  10,005  10,165   -160       138     2,006 
Jan-21   11,010  11,115  10,900  11,020  11,045    -25    11,524    17,904 
Mar-21   11,205  11,205  11,205  11,205  11,015    190         1         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

