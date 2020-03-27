China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 27 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 286,058 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-20 9,530 9,545 9,410 9,495 9,585 -90 18 21 May-20 9,600 9,690 9,440 9,580 9,625 -45 67,052 55,896 Jun-20 9,775 9,775 9,560 9,665 9,700 -35 30 83 Jul-20 9,830 9,830 9,830 9,830 9,790 40 1 61 Aug-20 9,975 10,000 9,975 9,990 9,885 105 3 447 Sep-20 9,890 9,965 9,690 9,830 9,905 -75 207,255 149,492 Oct-20 9,975 10,125 9,900 9,990 10,050 -60 36 56 Nov-20 10,080 10,110 9,885 10,005 10,165 -160 138 2,006 Jan-21 11,010 11,115 10,900 11,020 11,045 -25 11,524 17,904 Mar-21 11,205 11,205 11,205 11,205 11,015 190 1 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

