China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/31/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Tuesday, March 31 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 247,974 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-20    9,280   9,280   9,280   9,280   9,095    185         5        20 
May-20    9,255   9,480   9,255   9,405   9,205    200    53,916    43,267 
Jun-20    9,350   9,570   9,350   9,465   9,300    165        34        60 
Jul-20    9,375   9,610   9,365   9,500   9,360    140        17        49 
Aug-20    9,635   9,735   9,635   9,690   9,410    280        18       179 
Sep-20    9,605   9,745   9,580   9,670   9,460    210   180,615   150,213 
Oct-20    9,565   9,860   9,565   9,765   9,575    190        11        77 
Nov-20    9,765   9,910   9,765   9,840   9,635    205       130     2,043 
Jan-21   10,885  11,150  10,870  11,015  10,770    245    13,228    23,975 
Mar-21        -       -       -  11,170  11,170      0         0         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

