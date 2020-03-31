China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, March 31 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 247,974 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-20 9,280 9,280 9,280 9,280 9,095 185 5 20 May-20 9,255 9,480 9,255 9,405 9,205 200 53,916 43,267 Jun-20 9,350 9,570 9,350 9,465 9,300 165 34 60 Jul-20 9,375 9,610 9,365 9,500 9,360 140 17 49 Aug-20 9,635 9,735 9,635 9,690 9,410 280 18 179 Sep-20 9,605 9,745 9,580 9,670 9,460 210 180,615 150,213 Oct-20 9,565 9,860 9,565 9,765 9,575 190 11 77 Nov-20 9,765 9,910 9,765 9,840 9,635 205 130 2,043 Jan-21 10,885 11,150 10,870 11,015 10,770 245 13,228 23,975 Mar-21 - - - 11,170 11,170 0 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

