China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, March 31 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 247,974 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-20 9,280 9,280 9,280 9,280 9,095 185 5 20
May-20 9,255 9,480 9,255 9,405 9,205 200 53,916 43,267
Jun-20 9,350 9,570 9,350 9,465 9,300 165 34 60
Jul-20 9,375 9,610 9,365 9,500 9,360 140 17 49
Aug-20 9,635 9,735 9,635 9,690 9,410 280 18 179
Sep-20 9,605 9,745 9,580 9,670 9,460 210 180,615 150,213
Oct-20 9,565 9,860 9,565 9,765 9,575 190 11 77
Nov-20 9,765 9,910 9,765 9,840 9,635 205 130 2,043
Jan-21 10,885 11,150 10,870 11,015 10,770 245 13,228 23,975
Mar-21 - - - 11,170 11,170 0 0 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
