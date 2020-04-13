China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, April 13 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 243,885 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-20 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 9,845 155 1 18 May-20 9,850 9,970 9,645 9,810 9,805 5 17,063 24,632 Jun-20 9,935 9,935 9,665 9,715 9,885 -170 14 47 Jul-20 9,950 9,950 9,935 9,945 9,985 -40 3 40 Aug-20 - - - 10,085 10,085 0 0 25 Sep-20 10,200 10,260 9,910 10,070 10,090 -20 215,296 171,880 Oct-20 10,190 10,190 10,015 10,075 10,195 -120 32 69 Nov-20 10,300 10,400 10,085 10,220 10,235 -15 205 2,259 Jan-21 11,505 11,585 11,285 11,415 11,415 0 11,262 33,610 Mar-21 11,685 11,685 11,425 11,545 11,600 -55 9 11 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

