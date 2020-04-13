Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

04/13/2020
Monday, April 13 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 243,885 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-20   10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000   9,845    155         1        18 
May-20    9,850   9,970   9,645   9,810   9,805      5    17,063    24,632 
Jun-20    9,935   9,935   9,665   9,715   9,885   -170        14        47 
Jul-20    9,950   9,950   9,935   9,945   9,985    -40         3        40 
Aug-20        -       -       -  10,085  10,085      0         0        25 
Sep-20   10,200  10,260   9,910  10,070  10,090    -20   215,296   171,880 
Oct-20   10,190  10,190  10,015  10,075  10,195   -120        32        69 
Nov-20   10,300  10,400  10,085  10,220  10,235    -15       205     2,259 
Jan-21   11,505  11,585  11,285  11,415  11,415      0    11,262    33,610 
Mar-21   11,685  11,685  11,425  11,545  11,600    -55         9        11 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

