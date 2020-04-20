Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

04/20/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, April 20 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 287,934 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
May-20    9,770   9,965   9,680   9,830   9,770     60    12,498    17,854 
Jun-20    9,875  10,000   9,830   9,905   9,825     80        24        35 
Jul-20   10,030  10,030   9,990  10,010   9,960     50         3        42 
Aug-20   10,145  10,145  10,145  10,145  10,085     60         1        26 
Sep-20   10,050  10,260   9,955  10,120  10,045     75   256,783   172,424 
Oct-20   10,120  10,370  10,120  10,275  10,150    125         8        93 
Nov-20   10,200  10,405  10,125  10,280  10,215     65       279     2,186 
Jan-21   11,410  11,625  11,205  11,490  11,410     80    18,336    36,684 
Mar-21   11,515  11,690  11,515  11,600  11,625    -25         2        15 
Apr-21        -       -       -  11,650  11,650      0         0         1 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

