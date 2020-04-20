China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, April 20 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 287,934 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest May-20 9,770 9,965 9,680 9,830 9,770 60 12,498 17,854 Jun-20 9,875 10,000 9,830 9,905 9,825 80 24 35 Jul-20 10,030 10,030 9,990 10,010 9,960 50 3 42 Aug-20 10,145 10,145 10,145 10,145 10,085 60 1 26 Sep-20 10,050 10,260 9,955 10,120 10,045 75 256,783 172,424 Oct-20 10,120 10,370 10,120 10,275 10,150 125 8 93 Nov-20 10,200 10,405 10,125 10,280 10,215 65 279 2,186 Jan-21 11,410 11,625 11,205 11,490 11,410 80 18,336 36,684 Mar-21 11,515 11,690 11,515 11,600 11,625 -25 2 15 Apr-21 - - - 11,650 11,650 0 0 1 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

