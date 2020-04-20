China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, April 20 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 287,934 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-20 9,770 9,965 9,680 9,830 9,770 60 12,498 17,854
Jun-20 9,875 10,000 9,830 9,905 9,825 80 24 35
Jul-20 10,030 10,030 9,990 10,010 9,960 50 3 42
Aug-20 10,145 10,145 10,145 10,145 10,085 60 1 26
Sep-20 10,050 10,260 9,955 10,120 10,045 75 256,783 172,424
Oct-20 10,120 10,370 10,120 10,275 10,150 125 8 93
Nov-20 10,200 10,405 10,125 10,280 10,215 65 279 2,186
Jan-21 11,410 11,625 11,205 11,490 11,410 80 18,336 36,684
Mar-21 11,515 11,690 11,515 11,600 11,625 -25 2 15
Apr-21 - - - 11,650 11,650 0 0 1
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
