China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, May 8 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 259,576 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest May-20 10,075 10,165 9,960 10,045 10,065 -20 1,081 4,689 Jun-20 10,250 10,250 10,115 10,170 10,095 75 5 36 Jul-20 10,185 10,220 10,110 10,190 10,265 -75 11 48 Aug-20 10,415 10,415 10,300 10,355 10,325 30 4 30 Sep-20 10,405 10,485 10,265 10,360 10,380 -20 240,327 190,097 Oct-20 10,435 10,525 10,410 10,450 10,490 -40 29 163 Nov-20 10,560 10,630 10,430 10,520 10,520 0 326 2,450 Jan-21 11,820 11,855 11,640 11,740 11,755 -15 17,785 44,055 Mar-21 11,905 11,905 11,770 11,850 11,830 20 8 29 Apr-21 - - - 11,670 11,670 0 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

