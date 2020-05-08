Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, May 8 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 259,576 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
May-20   10,075  10,165   9,960  10,045  10,065    -20     1,081     4,689 
Jun-20   10,250  10,250  10,115  10,170  10,095     75         5        36 
Jul-20   10,185  10,220  10,110  10,190  10,265    -75        11        48 
Aug-20   10,415  10,415  10,300  10,355  10,325     30         4        30 
Sep-20   10,405  10,485  10,265  10,360  10,380    -20   240,327   190,097 
Oct-20   10,435  10,525  10,410  10,450  10,490    -40        29       163 
Nov-20   10,560  10,630  10,430  10,520  10,520      0       326     2,450 
Jan-21   11,820  11,855  11,640  11,740  11,755    -15    17,785    44,055 
Mar-21   11,905  11,905  11,770  11,850  11,830     20         8        29 
Apr-21        -       -       -  11,670  11,670      0         0         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
05/07China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
05/06China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/30China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/29China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/28China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/27China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/24China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/23China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/22China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group