China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, May 12 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 303,845 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest May-20 10,025 10,095 9,810 9,940 10,055 -115 1,560 3,547 Jun-20 10,115 10,150 9,960 10,060 10,090 -30 21 45 Jul-20 10,230 10,230 10,230 10,230 10,260 -30 1 48 Aug-20 10,260 10,260 10,260 10,260 10,270 -10 1 30 Sep-20 10,310 10,440 10,190 10,315 10,360 -45 282,443 188,923 Oct-20 10,530 10,530 10,360 10,425 10,440 -15 8 157 Nov-20 10,510 10,580 10,375 10,490 10,540 -50 517 2,563 Jan-21 11,685 11,805 11,580 11,700 11,755 -55 19,294 44,721 Mar-21 - - - 11,900 11,900 0 0 29 Apr-21 - - - 11,670 11,670 0 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

