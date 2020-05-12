China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, May 12 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 303,845 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-20 10,025 10,095 9,810 9,940 10,055 -115 1,560 3,547
Jun-20 10,115 10,150 9,960 10,060 10,090 -30 21 45
Jul-20 10,230 10,230 10,230 10,230 10,260 -30 1 48
Aug-20 10,260 10,260 10,260 10,260 10,270 -10 1 30
Sep-20 10,310 10,440 10,190 10,315 10,360 -45 282,443 188,923
Oct-20 10,530 10,530 10,360 10,425 10,440 -15 8 157
Nov-20 10,510 10,580 10,375 10,490 10,540 -50 517 2,563
Jan-21 11,685 11,805 11,580 11,700 11,755 -55 19,294 44,721
Mar-21 - - - 11,900 11,900 0 0 29
Apr-21 - - - 11,670 11,670 0 0 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
