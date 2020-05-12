Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

05/12/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Tuesday, May 12 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 303,845 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
May-20   10,025  10,095   9,810   9,940  10,055   -115     1,560     3,547 
Jun-20   10,115  10,150   9,960  10,060  10,090    -30        21        45 
Jul-20   10,230  10,230  10,230  10,230  10,260    -30         1        48 
Aug-20   10,260  10,260  10,260  10,260  10,270    -10         1        30 
Sep-20   10,310  10,440  10,190  10,315  10,360    -45   282,443   188,923 
Oct-20   10,530  10,530  10,360  10,425  10,440    -15         8       157 
Nov-20   10,510  10,580  10,375  10,490  10,540    -50       517     2,563 
Jan-21   11,685  11,805  11,580  11,700  11,755    -55    19,294    44,721 
Mar-21        -       -       -  11,900  11,900      0         0        29 
Apr-21        -       -       -  11,670  11,670      0         0         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

