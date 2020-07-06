China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 6 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 261,100 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jul-20 - - - 10,310 10,310 0 0 39 Aug-20 10,240 10,365 10,215 10,280 10,330 -50 12 51 Sep-20 10,485 10,630 10,420 10,520 10,415 105 219,148 201,643 Oct-20 10,535 10,705 10,525 10,615 10,515 100 31 142 Nov-20 10,610 10,755 10,570 10,660 10,570 90 868 4,151 Jan-21 11,605 11,720 11,510 11,590 11,555 35 33,107 64,173 Mar-21 11,675 11,815 11,605 11,680 11,665 15 4,620 6,607 Apr-21 11,670 11,785 11,670 11,735 11,670 65 46 162 May-21 11,760 11,885 11,680 11,760 11,755 5 3,268 4,917 Jun-21 - - - 11,845 11,845 0 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

