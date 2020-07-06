Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/06/2020 | 08:30am BST
Monday, July 6 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 261,100 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jul-20        -       -       -  10,310  10,310      0         0        39 
Aug-20   10,240  10,365  10,215  10,280  10,330    -50        12        51 
Sep-20   10,485  10,630  10,420  10,520  10,415    105   219,148   201,643 
Oct-20   10,535  10,705  10,525  10,615  10,515    100        31       142 
Nov-20   10,610  10,755  10,570  10,660  10,570     90       868     4,151 
Jan-21   11,605  11,720  11,510  11,590  11,555     35    33,107    64,173 
Mar-21   11,675  11,815  11,605  11,680  11,665     15     4,620     6,607 
Apr-21   11,670  11,785  11,670  11,735  11,670     65        46       162 
May-21   11,760  11,885  11,680  11,760  11,755      5     3,268     4,917 
Jun-21        -       -       -  11,845  11,845      0         0         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.50% 7.02858 Delayed Quote.1.55%
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:30aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/03China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/02China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/01China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
06/30China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
06/29China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
06/25Start-up unveils new EV truck at former GM Ohio auto plant
RE
06/24China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
06/23China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
06/22Thai rubber glove maker Sri Trang plans IPO to raise $480 million
RE
More news
