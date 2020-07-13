Log in
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:33aAsian physical rubber prices - July 13
RE
07/10China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/13/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, July 13 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 292,373 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jul-20        -       -       -  10,700  10,700      0         0        38 
Aug-20   10,535  10,535  10,535  10,535  10,480     55         1        55 
Sep-20   10,500  10,675  10,495  10,610  10,570     40   242,603   187,081 
Oct-20   10,665  10,750  10,660  10,705  10,620     85        29       227 
Nov-20   10,640  10,775  10,640  10,710  10,675     35     1,451     6,286 
Jan-21   11,580  11,755  11,580  11,700  11,655     45    40,624    76,216 
Mar-21   11,680  11,845  11,680  11,800  11,745     55     5,567     6,977 
Apr-21   11,825  11,855  11,665  11,805  11,800      5        59       149 
May-21   11,765  11,925  11,765  11,880  11,830     50     2,039     5,627 
Jun-21        -       -       -  11,925  11,925      0         0        15 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.99946 Delayed Quote.0.70%
