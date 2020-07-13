China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 13 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 292,373 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jul-20 - - - 10,700 10,700 0 0 38 Aug-20 10,535 10,535 10,535 10,535 10,480 55 1 55 Sep-20 10,500 10,675 10,495 10,610 10,570 40 242,603 187,081 Oct-20 10,665 10,750 10,660 10,705 10,620 85 29 227 Nov-20 10,640 10,775 10,640 10,710 10,675 35 1,451 6,286 Jan-21 11,580 11,755 11,580 11,700 11,655 45 40,624 76,216 Mar-21 11,680 11,845 11,680 11,800 11,745 55 5,567 6,977 Apr-21 11,825 11,855 11,665 11,805 11,800 5 59 149 May-21 11,765 11,925 11,765 11,880 11,830 50 2,039 5,627 Jun-21 - - - 11,925 11,925 0 0 15 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com