MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
News Summary 
News Summary

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/16/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, July 16 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 455,938 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20   10,490  10,490  10,450  10,480  10,520    -40         4        55 
Sep-20   10,655  10,785  10,455  10,595  10,620    -25   380,840   182,984 
Oct-20   10,735  10,835  10,530  10,635  10,690    -55       111       223 
Nov-20   10,750  10,835  10,560  10,685  10,720    -35     1,738     7,099 
Jan-21   11,730  11,820  11,540  11,665  11,715    -50    65,553    75,664 
Mar-21   11,830  11,910  11,635  11,740  11,810    -70     5,656     6,893 
Apr-21   11,885  11,915  11,725  11,835  11,855    -20        17       146 
May-21   11,905  11,980  11,715  11,820  11,880    -60     2,019     6,032 
Jun-21        -       -       -  11,925  11,925      0         0        15 
Jul-21        -       -       -  11,925  11,925      0         0         0 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.23% 6.99971 Delayed Quote.0.30%
