China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, July 16 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 455,938 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-20 10,490 10,490 10,450 10,480 10,520 -40 4 55 Sep-20 10,655 10,785 10,455 10,595 10,620 -25 380,840 182,984 Oct-20 10,735 10,835 10,530 10,635 10,690 -55 111 223 Nov-20 10,750 10,835 10,560 10,685 10,720 -35 1,738 7,099 Jan-21 11,730 11,820 11,540 11,665 11,715 -50 65,553 75,664 Mar-21 11,830 11,910 11,635 11,740 11,810 -70 5,656 6,893 Apr-21 11,885 11,915 11,725 11,835 11,855 -20 17 146 May-21 11,905 11,980 11,715 11,820 11,880 -60 2,019 6,032 Jun-21 - - - 11,925 11,925 0 0 15 Jul-21 - - - 11,925 11,925 0 0 0 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

