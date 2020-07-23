Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, July 23 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 272,830 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20        -       -       -  10,585  10,585      0         0        54 
Sep-20   10,640  10,645  10,530  10,590  10,715   -125   215,129   174,475 
Oct-20   10,690  10,690  10,605  10,635  10,785   -150        33       209 
Nov-20   10,730  10,730  10,640  10,685  10,785   -100     1,277     7,607 
Jan-21   11,705  11,760  11,645  11,710  11,795    -85    50,477    89,605 
Mar-21   11,795  11,855  11,730  11,795  11,880    -85     4,194     7,027 
Apr-21   11,820  11,820  11,820  11,820  11,900    -80         1       156 
May-21   11,880  11,920  11,805  11,870  11,945    -75     1,714     7,343 
Jun-21        -       -       -  11,925  11,925      0         0        15 
Jul-21   12,155  12,155  12,075  12,135  12,005    130         5         4 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

