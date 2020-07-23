China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, July 23 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 272,830 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-20 - - - 10,585 10,585 0 0 54
Sep-20 10,640 10,645 10,530 10,590 10,715 -125 215,129 174,475
Oct-20 10,690 10,690 10,605 10,635 10,785 -150 33 209
Nov-20 10,730 10,730 10,640 10,685 10,785 -100 1,277 7,607
Jan-21 11,705 11,760 11,645 11,710 11,795 -85 50,477 89,605
Mar-21 11,795 11,855 11,730 11,795 11,880 -85 4,194 7,027
Apr-21 11,820 11,820 11,820 11,820 11,900 -80 1 156
May-21 11,880 11,920 11,805 11,870 11,945 -75 1,714 7,343
Jun-21 - - - 11,925 11,925 0 0 15
Jul-21 12,155 12,155 12,075 12,135 12,005 130 5 4
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
