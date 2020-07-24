Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/24/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, July 24 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 442,400 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20   10,480  10,480  10,450  10,465  10,585   -120         6        59 
Sep-20   10,610  10,750  10,510  10,630  10,590     40   329,617   171,166 
Oct-20   10,700  10,800  10,600  10,705  10,635     70        37       210 
Nov-20   10,705  10,845  10,630  10,755  10,685     70     2,646     8,016 
Jan-21   11,730  11,945  11,650  11,795  11,710     85    97,792    97,156 
Mar-21   11,860  12,035  11,735  11,890  11,795     95     7,029     7,063 
Apr-21   11,930  12,040  11,920  11,960  11,820    140         3       155 
May-21   11,940  12,100  11,800  11,945  11,870     75     5,266     7,514 
Jun-21   12,145  12,155  12,145  12,150  11,925    225         4        15 
Jul-21        -       -       -  12,135  12,135      0         0         4 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.25% 7.02828 Delayed Quote.0.71%
