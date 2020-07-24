China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 24 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 442,400 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-20 10,480 10,480 10,450 10,465 10,585 -120 6 59 Sep-20 10,610 10,750 10,510 10,630 10,590 40 329,617 171,166 Oct-20 10,700 10,800 10,600 10,705 10,635 70 37 210 Nov-20 10,705 10,845 10,630 10,755 10,685 70 2,646 8,016 Jan-21 11,730 11,945 11,650 11,795 11,710 85 97,792 97,156 Mar-21 11,860 12,035 11,735 11,890 11,795 95 7,029 7,063 Apr-21 11,930 12,040 11,920 11,960 11,820 140 3 155 May-21 11,940 12,100 11,800 11,945 11,870 75 5,266 7,514 Jun-21 12,145 12,155 12,145 12,150 11,925 225 4 15 Jul-21 - - - 12,135 12,135 0 0 4 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

