China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 27 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 319,020 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-20 10,590 10,595 10,590 10,590 10,465 125 6 61 Sep-20 10,580 10,725 10,565 10,655 10,630 25 245,120 161,931 Oct-20 10,675 10,775 10,650 10,715 10,705 10 39 207 Nov-20 10,690 10,795 10,670 10,740 10,755 -15 1,454 8,249 Jan-21 11,705 11,895 11,705 11,820 11,795 25 61,303 99,399 Mar-21 11,735 12,030 11,735 11,910 11,890 20 6,504 7,169 Apr-21 11,870 12,000 11,870 11,950 11,960 -10 2,186 1,788 May-21 11,865 12,045 11,865 11,980 11,945 35 2,398 7,831 Jun-21 12,085 12,085 12,045 12,055 12,150 -95 4 15 Jul-21 12,130 12,200 12,115 12,130 12,135 -5 6 8 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com