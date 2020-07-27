Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/27/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, July 27 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 319,020 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20   10,590  10,595  10,590  10,590  10,465    125         6        61 
Sep-20   10,580  10,725  10,565  10,655  10,630     25   245,120   161,931 
Oct-20   10,675  10,775  10,650  10,715  10,705     10        39       207 
Nov-20   10,690  10,795  10,670  10,740  10,755    -15     1,454     8,249 
Jan-21   11,705  11,895  11,705  11,820  11,795     25    61,303    99,399 
Mar-21   11,735  12,030  11,735  11,910  11,890     20     6,504     7,169 
Apr-21   11,870  12,000  11,870  11,950  11,960    -10     2,186     1,788 
May-21   11,865  12,045  11,865  11,980  11,945     35     2,398     7,831 
Jun-21   12,085  12,085  12,045  12,055  12,150    -95         4        15 
Jul-21   12,130  12,200  12,115  12,130  12,135     -5         6         8 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

