China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 28 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 417,751 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-20 10,625 10,685 10,625 10,635 10,590 45 14 60
Sep-20 10,680 10,780 10,610 10,695 10,655 40 303,861 153,003
Oct-20 10,740 10,820 10,700 10,765 10,715 50 82 220
Nov-20 10,760 10,850 10,710 10,775 10,740 35 1,712 8,424
Jan-21 11,800 11,980 11,755 11,880 11,820 60 99,251 107,515
Mar-21 11,985 12,065 11,850 11,965 11,910 55 6,771 7,365
Apr-21 12,000 12,095 11,875 11,990 11,950 40 3,056 3,879
May-21 12,000 12,125 11,920 12,030 11,980 50 3,004 8,122
Jun-21 - - - 12,055 12,055 0 0 15
Jul-21 - - - 12,130 12,130 0 0 8
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com