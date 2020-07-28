China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 28 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 417,751 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-20 10,625 10,685 10,625 10,635 10,590 45 14 60 Sep-20 10,680 10,780 10,610 10,695 10,655 40 303,861 153,003 Oct-20 10,740 10,820 10,700 10,765 10,715 50 82 220 Nov-20 10,760 10,850 10,710 10,775 10,740 35 1,712 8,424 Jan-21 11,800 11,980 11,755 11,880 11,820 60 99,251 107,515 Mar-21 11,985 12,065 11,850 11,965 11,910 55 6,771 7,365 Apr-21 12,000 12,095 11,875 11,990 11,950 40 3,056 3,879 May-21 12,000 12,125 11,920 12,030 11,980 50 3,004 8,122 Jun-21 - - - 12,055 12,055 0 0 15 Jul-21 - - - 12,130 12,130 0 0 8 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com