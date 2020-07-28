Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Tuesday, July 28 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 417,751 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20   10,625  10,685  10,625  10,635  10,590     45        14        60 
Sep-20   10,680  10,780  10,610  10,695  10,655     40   303,861   153,003 
Oct-20   10,740  10,820  10,700  10,765  10,715     50        82       220 
Nov-20   10,760  10,850  10,710  10,775  10,740     35     1,712     8,424 
Jan-21   11,800  11,980  11,755  11,880  11,820     60    99,251   107,515 
Mar-21   11,985  12,065  11,850  11,965  11,910     55     6,771     7,365 
Apr-21   12,000  12,095  11,875  11,990  11,950     40     3,056     3,879 
May-21   12,000  12,125  11,920  12,030  11,980     50     3,004     8,122 
Jun-21        -       -       -  12,055  12,055      0         0        15 
Jul-21        -       -       -  12,130  12,130      0         0         8 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 7.00255 Delayed Quote.0.79%
