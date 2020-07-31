Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/31/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, July 31 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 560,222 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20        -       -       -  10,920  10,920      0         0        61 
Sep-20   10,900  10,930  10,660  10,825  11,025   -200   357,876   126,743 
Oct-20   10,990  11,010  10,765  10,905  11,055   -150        80       231 
Nov-20   11,000  11,015  10,735  10,910  11,095   -185     3,184     9,381 
Jan-21   12,080  12,130  11,700  12,005  12,235   -230   180,228   140,368 
Mar-21   12,195  12,235  11,800  12,130  12,340   -210     8,357     7,949 
Apr-21   12,235  12,255  11,835  12,160  12,375   -215     2,719     6,135 
May-21   12,255  12,270  11,865  12,150  12,365   -215     7,747    11,348 
Jun-21   12,100  12,345  11,980  12,145  12,445   -300        18        17 
Jul-21   12,315  12,355  12,155  12,250  12,540   -290        13        10 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 6.99438 Delayed Quote.0.53%
