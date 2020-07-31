China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 31 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 560,222 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-20 - - - 10,920 10,920 0 0 61 Sep-20 10,900 10,930 10,660 10,825 11,025 -200 357,876 126,743 Oct-20 10,990 11,010 10,765 10,905 11,055 -150 80 231 Nov-20 11,000 11,015 10,735 10,910 11,095 -185 3,184 9,381 Jan-21 12,080 12,130 11,700 12,005 12,235 -230 180,228 140,368 Mar-21 12,195 12,235 11,800 12,130 12,340 -210 8,357 7,949 Apr-21 12,235 12,255 11,835 12,160 12,375 -215 2,719 6,135 May-21 12,255 12,270 11,865 12,150 12,365 -215 7,747 11,348 Jun-21 12,100 12,345 11,980 12,145 12,445 -300 18 17 Jul-21 12,315 12,355 12,155 12,250 12,540 -290 13 10 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

