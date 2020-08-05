Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/05/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Wednesday, August 5 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 275,636 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20   11,250  11,250  10,630  10,875  10,800     75        10        63 
Sep-20   10,810  10,895  10,765  10,830  10,845    -15   117,206   100,909 
Oct-20   10,910  11,000  10,875  10,920  10,925     -5       206       325 
Nov-20   10,925  11,000  10,905  10,955  10,985    -30     1,242     9,390 
Jan-21   12,100  12,195  12,030  12,120  12,155    -35   139,962   162,605 
Mar-21   12,225  12,330  12,170  12,245  12,280    -35     7,050     7,939 
Apr-21   12,280  12,355  12,180  12,255  12,295    -40     4,197     6,651 
May-21   12,335  12,355  12,205  12,285  12,330    -45     5,759    13,237 
Jun-21        -       -       -  12,160  12,160      0         0        17 
Jul-21   12,445  12,445  12,295  12,380  12,355     25         4        13 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.18% 6.95934 Delayed Quote.0.31%
