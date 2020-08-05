China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 5 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 275,636 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-20 11,250 11,250 10,630 10,875 10,800 75 10 63 Sep-20 10,810 10,895 10,765 10,830 10,845 -15 117,206 100,909 Oct-20 10,910 11,000 10,875 10,920 10,925 -5 206 325 Nov-20 10,925 11,000 10,905 10,955 10,985 -30 1,242 9,390 Jan-21 12,100 12,195 12,030 12,120 12,155 -35 139,962 162,605 Mar-21 12,225 12,330 12,170 12,245 12,280 -35 7,050 7,939 Apr-21 12,280 12,355 12,180 12,255 12,295 -40 4,197 6,651 May-21 12,335 12,355 12,205 12,285 12,330 -45 5,759 13,237 Jun-21 - - - 12,160 12,160 0 0 17 Jul-21 12,445 12,445 12,295 12,380 12,355 25 4 13 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

