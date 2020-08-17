China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 17 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 333,175 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-20 - - - 11,095 11,095 0 0 63
Sep-20 11,100 11,175 11,005 11,100 11,055 45 24,917 49,436
Oct-20 11,150 11,235 11,100 11,155 11,130 25 38 222
Nov-20 11,720 11,720 11,125 11,225 11,200 25 1,977 10,145
Jan-21 12,440 12,515 12,305 12,420 12,390 30 283,537 209,640
Mar-21 12,500 12,585 12,375 12,490 12,475 15 7,365 8,149
Apr-21 12,570 12,625 12,410 12,540 12,515 25 6,090 7,063
May-21 12,585 12,670 12,470 12,580 12,560 20 9,243 19,847
Jun-21 12,665 12,675 12,665 12,665 12,785 -120 7 21
Jul-21 12,815 12,815 12,815 12,815 12,630 185 1 40
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
