China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 17 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 333,175 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-20 - - - 11,095 11,095 0 0 63 Sep-20 11,100 11,175 11,005 11,100 11,055 45 24,917 49,436 Oct-20 11,150 11,235 11,100 11,155 11,130 25 38 222 Nov-20 11,720 11,720 11,125 11,225 11,200 25 1,977 10,145 Jan-21 12,440 12,515 12,305 12,420 12,390 30 283,537 209,640 Mar-21 12,500 12,585 12,375 12,490 12,475 15 7,365 8,149 Apr-21 12,570 12,625 12,410 12,540 12,515 25 6,090 7,063 May-21 12,585 12,670 12,470 12,580 12,560 20 9,243 19,847 Jun-21 12,665 12,675 12,665 12,665 12,785 -120 7 21 Jul-21 12,815 12,815 12,815 12,815 12,630 185 1 40 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

