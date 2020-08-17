Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/17/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, August 17 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 333,175 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-20        -       -       -  11,095  11,095      0         0        63 
Sep-20   11,100  11,175  11,005  11,100  11,055     45    24,917    49,436 
Oct-20   11,150  11,235  11,100  11,155  11,130     25        38       222 
Nov-20   11,720  11,720  11,125  11,225  11,200     25     1,977    10,145 
Jan-21   12,440  12,515  12,305  12,420  12,390     30   283,537   209,640 
Mar-21   12,500  12,585  12,375  12,490  12,475     15     7,365     8,149 
Apr-21   12,570  12,625  12,410  12,540  12,515     25     6,090     7,063 
May-21   12,585  12,670  12,470  12,580  12,560     20     9,243    19,847 
Jun-21   12,665  12,675  12,665  12,665  12,785   -120         7        21 
Jul-21   12,815  12,815  12,815  12,815  12,630    185         1        40 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.93638 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
