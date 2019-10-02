Log in
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

(ROMJ)
Rubicon Organics CEO Talks First Harvest, Profitability Guidance, and Expansion Plans

10/02/2019 | 08:40am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - Capital 10X President Evan Veryard sits down with Rubicon Organics (CSE: ROMJ) CEO Jesse McConnell to discuss their ramping operations.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://capital10x.com/rubicon-organics-harvest-profitability-guidance-expansion-plans/

Jesse shares his thoughts on the size of the organic cannabis market, Rubicon's first harvest, profitability guidance, and expansion plans.

For more information, please contact:

Capital 10X
Evan Veryard, President
416-571-9037

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48425


© Newsfilecorp 2019
