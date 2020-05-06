Rubicon Organics Receives Medical Sales License and Approval for Outdoor Cultivation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it has received its medical sales license, allowing direct to patient sales, as well as approval from Health Canada for certain site amendments. These amendments address the expansion of its licensed area to include an 11-acre outdoor grow site on its 20-acre property located in Delta, BC, Canada (the “Delta Facility”). Rubicon Organics intends to commence outdoor cultivation in 2020.



“I am excited to have a new dimension to our organic certified, licensed Delta Facility and to be able to grow our extensive genetic library outdoors. Our expanded production capacity with our newly licensed outdoor grow is the next milestone that will allow Rubicon Organics to offer a broader portfolio of cannabis products,” stated Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics.

In addition to the outdoor grow area and medical sales licensing, Health Canada has also approved a 5,000 sq. ft. expansion to our processing area at the Delta Facility.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., holds a license to cultivate and process organic certified, super-premium cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. The Company is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through the development of the brand identity Simply BareTM Organic, that combines the sale of high-margin, super-premium organic products with low-cost sustainable production. The Company is currently ramping up to production capacity of 11,000 kg per year of organic certified and environmentally sustainable cannabis.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate:

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

