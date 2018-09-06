Rubicor : How to Get Noticed by a Recruitment Consultant

How to Get Noticed by a Recruitment Consultant

Changing jobs is probably one of the most stressful things a person can go through and looking for a new job can be a job in itself. Registering yourself with a recruitment company is an incredibly useful exercise when looking for a new job, but how do you ensure you get noticed?

Step 1: Make a Plan, Stick to the Plan

Having a clear idea of the types of roles that you would consider, your industry preference and ideal salary bracket makes it a lot easier for recruiters to know which roles are worth discussing with you. Constantly chopping and changing what you want means recruiters are likely to give you a wide berth.

If you need guidance with figuring out your next career move, writing/re-writing a CV and learning the best interview techniques then you should engage a career advisor. There are plenty to choose from and they won't cost you the earth. Their advice can be incredibly valuable and save you time and energy in the long run!

Remember: a recruitment consultant's focus is on finding the right candidates for their client's vacant roles, so you'll have a much greater chance of finding your perfect job through a recruiter if you know what you want when you first approach them.

Step 2: Put Yourself Out There, But Remember Patience is a Virtue

Send your CV to recruitment companies that recruit for roles that match your area of expertise, some are generalists who recruit a broad range of roles and others are specialists, like us here at Rubicor Group, so if you're looking for a new role - we want to hear from you!

Update your LinkedIn profile so recruiters know you're active in the job market; include a line in your profile summary about either wanting to explore new opportunities or mention roles/areas of interest to you if you are currently employed and need to be discreet about your job search.

While it's good to be proactive about applying for roles and getting your name out there, checking-in with recruitment consultants on a daily/weekly basis or pushing for an interview when they've already told you they don't presently have any suitable roles will not endear you or help your cause.

Step 3: Be Positive & Make a Good Impression

Maintaining a positive, friendly and professional attitude throughout your job search is vital, positive energy rubs off on people, recruiters are more likely to want to work with you in the future if their experience of you has been a pleasant one.

Keep tabs on roles you've applied for, otherwise you run the risk of appearing disinterested and disengaged if a recruiter calls you and you can't remember what the role was about. Creating a spreadsheet of all the roles you have applied for is a great way to manage this.

Put your best foot forward in interviews - prepare your answers for commonly asked interview questions in advance, arrive on time, be engaged, smile, listen, ask relevant questions - first impressions last, so it's crucial that you nail yours!

Ready to register as a candidate with Rubicor? Please submit your CV and cover letter here - www.rubicor.com.au

Written by Alisa Moore Research & Community Manager with Gaulter Russell Numero​