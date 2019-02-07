Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rubis    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS (RUI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/07 11:53:27 am
50.4 EUR   -3.17%
11:40aRUBIS : 11% revenue growth - stable volumes offset by wider margins
EQ
01/29RUBIS : Capital increase reserved for Group employees
EQ
01/16RUBIS : Close to new upside potential
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RUBIS: 11% revenue growth - stable volumes offset by wider margins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 11:40am EST

RUBIS
RUBIS: 11% revenue growth - stable volumes offset by wider margins

07-Feb-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Paris, 7 February 2019, 5:35pm

 

 

 

The fourth quarter of 2018 was characterised by still-firm fundamental growth, despite the effects of external and temporary factors:

-       Rubis Énergie: strong overall momentum, despite:

.      unfavourable weather conditions in Europe,

.      procurement problems in Haiti,

.      and social unrest in Réunion,

resulting in stable volumes (-1%), offset by a material increase in unit margins (+ 9%);

-       Rubis Support and Services, comprising SARA (refinery in the French Antilles) and all shipping, trading and logistics activities, delivered revenue of EUR255 million, with volumes in line with expectations;

-       Rubis Terminal pursued the trends observed in the first half of the year: strong momentum in chemicals (up 16%) in Northern Europe and France offset the levelling-out of fuel-related revenue in France (down 9%), while the Dörtyol terminal in Turkey continued to be weighed on by an absence of traders and transit from the North of Iraq.

Rubis Énergie delivered an impressive full-year performance, posting a 12% increase in overall volumes, whereas Rubis Terminal (11% fall in revenue) was weighed on by lower revenue in Turkey. All in all, consolidated revenue rose by 21%.

Revenue (in EURm)

Q4-2018

Change

Full-year 2018

Change

Fuel products distribution

Europe

Caribbean

Africa

869

163

461

245

+15%

+9%

+13%

+22%

3,336

653

1,780

903

+23%

+18%

+21%

+32%

Support and Services

255

-5%

1,062

+19%

Bulk liquid storage

Bulk liquid storage revenue

Fuel products wholesale

106

38

68

              +27%

 -13%

+71%

355

146

209

+8%

-16%

+34%

Total consolidated revenue

1,230

+11%

4,754

+21%

No events since the publication of the financial statements as of 30 June 2018 that are likely to have a material effect on the Group's financial structure.

 

 

Rubis Énergie: fuel products distribution

 

Rubis Énergie focused on fuel marketing: petrol station, commercial, aviation, marine, lubricants, bitumens and LPG.

Geographical breakdown

(fuel marketing)

(in '000 m3)

Q4-2018

Change

Change at constant scope

Full-year 2018

Change

Change at constant scope

Europe

221

-3%

-4%

863

+3%

-1%

Caribbean

557

-1%

-1%

2,277

+12%

+3%

Africa

333

+2%

0%

1,320

+17%

+1%

Total

1,110

-1%

-1%

4,460

+12%

+1%

 

In fuel marketing, volumes reached 1,110,000 m3 in the fourth quarter:

-       Europe: sales volumes dropped 3% to 221,000 m3. Unfavourable weather conditions dampened the effects of firm commercial momentum and market share gains;

-       Caribbean: sales volumes dipped 1% to 557,000 m3. All positions delivered a good performance, except Haiti, which was weighed on by procurement problems;

-       Africa: commercial momentum was firm in key segments - LPG, petrol station and bitumens - but was dented in the last weeks of the year by social unrest in Réunion, which severely hampered operations on the island. Volumes were up 2% on 2017 at 333,000 m3.

Total volumes climbed 12% over the full year (+1% at constant scope) to 4.5 million m3.

 

 

Rubis Support and Services: refining, trading-supply and shipping

 

The Support and Services business includes the SARA refinery (French Antilles) and all of the Group's fuel products shipping, trading and logistics activities. These operations delivered total revenue of EUR255 million (-5%) over the period.

For 2018 as a whole, trading-supply volumes for petroleum products reached 1.6 million m3, making a greater contribution thanks to the volumes generated by the extension of operations in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

 

 

Rubis Terminal: bulk liquid storage

 

Revenue from "bulk liquid storage", reported by Rubis Terminal (excluding Antwerp) dropped 13% to EUR38 million.

Total storage revenue at Rubis Terminal (incorporating the Antwerp site) moved down 11% to EUR46 million over the same period:

-            in France, the stabilisation of the downtrend in fuel-related revenue (-9%) was offset by strong growth in other products (+38%). Overall, French revenue across all products combined moved up by 1%: 

.      fuel-related revenue was affected by navigation problems on the Rhine, which had a knock-on effect on terminals located in the East of the country, the absence of contango, which put off importers/stockists (Rouen-Dunkirk), and the adjustment to a new competitive position in Rouen,

.      other products (+38%) turned in a very good performance, with revenue from molasses and oilseeds climbing 53%, chemicals revenue rising 37% and fertiliser revenue growing 31%;

-       in the ARA zone (Rotterdam and Antwerp), revenue growth of 10% reflected firm local demand for petrochemicals with an occupancy rate close to 100% and an extension of leasing contracts duration;

-       in Dörtyol (Turkey), revenue (-82%) continued to be weighed on by a backwardation and transit operations with the North of Iraq.

Revenue from "fuel products trading" amounted to EUR68 million, with business picking up pace in the last month of the year.

 

 

Next publication:

2018 annual results on 12 March 2019 (after market closing)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Press contact

Analyst contact

PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli

RUBIS - Financial Division

Tel: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33

Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 33

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: RUBIS: 11% revenue growth - stable volumes offset by wider margins
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IJSJEWPKJM

Language: English
Company: RUBIS
46, rue Boissière
75116 Paris
France
Phone: +33 144 17 95 51
Fax: +33 145 01 72 49
E-mail: communication@rubis.fr
Internet: www.rubis.fr
ISIN: FR0013269123
Euronext Ticker: RUI
AMF Category: Information on annual revenues
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

773739  07-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUBIS
11:40aRUBIS : 11% revenue growth - stable volumes offset by wider margins
EQ
01/31KENOLKOBIL : Ex-Kobil executive halts buyout in Sh26.8m suit
AQ
01/29RUBIS : Capital increase reserved for Group employees
EQ
01/29KENOLKOBIL : Kenol CEO's phone seized in insider trading probe
AQ
01/11KENYA : French firm gets greenlight to acquire Kenolkobil
AQ
01/10RUBIS : Rubis' takeover offer for KenolKobil Plc granted regulatory approval
EQ
01/04RUBIS : Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and E..
EQ
2018KENOLKOBIL : Ex-KenolKobil staff want Sh200m shares pay
AQ
2018Commodities stocks drag Europe down as Thyssenkrupp, Richemont earnings disap..
RE
2018KENOLKOBIL : CMA moves to cut KenolKobil CEO's Esop pay
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 705 M
EBIT 2018 384 M
Net income 2018 263 M
Debt 2018 558 M
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 19,24
P/E ratio 2019 16,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 5 039 M
Chart RUBIS
Duration : Period :
Rubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 61,0 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hervé Claquin Member-Supervisory Board
Olivier Dassault Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Moretti Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUBIS11.03%5 726
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%6 332
SUNOCO LP8.02%2 423
GIBSON ENERGY INC.7.92%2 200
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.--.--%1 965
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP18.64%1 708
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.