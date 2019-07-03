Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rubis    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:40am EDT

RUBIS
RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas

03-Jul-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation.

 


   

 

Under the liquidity contract signed between RUBIS and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2019:

 

  • 25,056 RUBIS shares
  • 2,073,135 euros

 

 

During the first half of 2019, the following total of shares was negotiated:

 

159,587 RUBIS shares bought

7,825,293 euros

103 transactions

165,659 RUBIS shares sold

8,181,577 euros

114 transactions

 

 

For information, at the time of the last assessment on December 31, 2018, the following resources were available:

 

  • 36,128 RUBIS shares
  • 1,487,705 euros

 

 

*****

 

Paris, July 3, 2019 - 5:35 p.m.

 

Name of the Issuer:

 

RUBIS

Partnership limited by shares

with a capital of 121,697,246.25 euros

784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z

Head Office: 46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France

 

Contact:

Maura Tartaglia

Tel : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Email : m.tartaglia@rubis.fr

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane Bnp Paribas
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WPRMCWAKKK

Language: English
Company: RUBIS
46, rue Boissière
75116 Paris
France
Phone: +33 144 17 95 51
Fax: +33 145 01 72 49
E-mail: communication@rubis.fr
Internet: www.rubis.fr
ISIN: FR0013269123
Euronext Ticker: RUI
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
EQS News ID: 835657
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

835657  03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835657&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUBIS
11:40aRUBIS : Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and E..
EQ
06/17RUBIS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
06/13CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 12.06.2 : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June..
EQ
06/13CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 12.06.2 : 35 CET/CEST - RUBIS: Option for the payme..
EQ
06/12RUBIS : Option for the payment of the 2018 dividend in shares
EQ
06/12RUBIS : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June 2019
EQ
05/23RUBIS : Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees
EQ
05/14RUBIS : Publication of 2018 Registration Document
EQ
05/13RUBIS : A good start to the year - Margin growth largely offsets a slight dip in..
EQ
05/13RUBIS : Preparatory documents for the combined shareholders' meeting of June 11,..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 762 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 314 M
Debt 2019 893 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 4 905 M
Chart RUBIS
Duration : Period :
Rubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,4  €
Last Close Price 50,4  €
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hervé Claquin Member-Supervisory Board
Olivier Dassault Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Moretti Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUBIS7.51%5 542
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%6 138
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD16.67%2 857
SUNOCO LP17.25%2 638
GIBSON ENERGY INC.23.02%2 545
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP68.19%2 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About