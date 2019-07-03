RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation.
Under the liquidity contract signed between RUBIS and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2019:
During the first half of 2019, the following total of shares was negotiated:
159,587 RUBIS shares bought
7,825,293 euros
103 transactions
165,659 RUBIS shares sold
8,181,577 euros
114 transactions
For information, at the time of the last assessment on December 31, 2018, the following resources were available:
