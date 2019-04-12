Log in
RUBIS: PLACEMENT OF A 5.24% BLOCK SHARES OF RUBIS

04/12/2019

RUBIS
RUBIS: PLACEMENT OF A 5.24% BLOCK SHARES OF RUBIS

12-Apr-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Paris, April 12, 2019

 

 

Orfim has announced this day the sale of its entire shareholding (5.24%) in Rubis through a private placement lead by Crédit Agricole-CIB taking place on April 11 at Euronext closing.

Orfim has been a long time shareholder, since 1999, bringing its full financial support during the intensive acquisition lead growth and development of Rubis.

Through this long standing collaboration and exchanges between both groups including valuable advises as Rubis' Board member, Rubis is proud to maintain Alexandre Piccioto as Board member following this transaction.

Orfim has informed Rubis that the decision to divest is motivated by a reorganization of the family-controlled trust.

 

 

Next publication:

First-quarter revenue on May 13, 2019 (after the close of the market)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact Presse

Contact Analystes

PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie GABRIELI

RUBIS - Relations investisseurs

Tél : 01 44 82 48 33

Tél : 01 44 17 95 95

 

