RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation

Paris, July 16, 2019 at 5:35 pm

Rubis' Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 11, 2019 approved the payment of a dividend of EUR1.59 per ordinary share and EUR0.79 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares had an option of payment in cash or in new Company shares. The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding ordinary shares has been set at EUR40.06. The shareholders holding preferred shares were paid in cash without the possibility of opting for payment in shares.

The option period for the payment of the dividend in shares began on June 19, 2019 and ended on July 10, 2019. Following the operation, 70.64% of rights were exercised in favor of share-based payments.

As a result, 2,728,019 new shares were created. After the increase, they represent 2.73% of the new share capital. Delivery of the 2,728,019 shares and their admission to trading on Euronext in Paris is scheduled for July 16, 2019.

These shares, which rank for dividend as from January 1, 2019, will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing shares.

Following this transaction, Rubis' share capital will total EUR125,111,922.50 divided into 100,083,076 ordinary shares and 6,462 preferred shares with a par value of EUR1.25 each.

****

The Rubis share is traded on Euronext in Paris.

(ISIN code: FR0013269123)

46, rue Boissière

75116 Paris - France

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49

E-mail: rubis@rubis.fr

www.rubis.fr

SCA with share capital of EUR125,111,922.50

Paris Trade Registry 784 393 530 - Code APE 6420Z