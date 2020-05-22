RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation

Paris, May 22, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Rubis had announced, on February 7, 2020, a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorized by the shareholders at the June 11, 2019 meeting was ?700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares).

The subscription price had been set at ?37.48, which, pursuant to Article L 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, represents 70% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management of January 6, 2020.

The subscription period was extended from March 23 to April 10, 2020.

The funds invested into Rubis shares through FCPE Rubis Avenir will be available at the end of a 5-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release.

At the end of the subscription, Rubis confirmed that 515 employees, or 52.82% of the eligible employees, thus subscribed to the capital increase, in the amount of ?3,854,330.76.

102,837 new ordinary shares (or 0.10% of outstanding shares) were issued on May 20, 2020.

The new shares are eligible for dividends as of January 1, 2020 and they are not entitled to the dividend in respect of the 2019 financial year. They are considered to be of the same rank as existing shares. Their acceptance for trading on the Euronext Paris market was requested as from their issuance, on a second listing line, in comparison with the existing shares.

At the end of this transaction, the share capital of Rubis was brought up to ?125,610,611.25, divided into 100,483,061 ordinary shares and into 5 428 preferred shares, with a nominal value of ?1.25.

