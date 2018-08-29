Rudolph Technologies : Launches Second-Generation Dragonfly Inspection and Metrology System for Advanced Packaging

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) today announced its new
Dragonfly™ G2 platform, which incorporates many of the benefits of the
Firefly™ system onto the Dragonfly platform, including higher
sensitivity and throughput and the proprietary Clearfind™ Technology.
The new system increases the options for advanced packaging customers to
meet their wafer-based application challenges on a single platform. To
date, customer evaluations have reported throughput increases greater
than 50 percent over the first-generation Dragonfly system. The new
Dragonfly G2 systems are scheduled to begin shipment in the latter part
of the fourth quarter and will be highlighted at the SEMICON®
Taiwan trade show September 5-7 in Rudolph’s booth N686-4F.
The Dragonfly G2 system achieves significant throughput and productivity
increases using proprietary camera technology combined with stage speed
and accuracy. Additionally, its modular architecture permits
plug-and-play configurability of Rudolph’s technologies such as
Truebump™ Technology, for more accurate bump height measurement, and
Clearfind Technology, for non-visual residue detection. Streamlined
software algorithms contribute to the faster throughput and enable the
system to handle increasing bump counts, which have already exceeded 80
million bumps per wafer.
“Advanced packaging processes are evolving rapidly, with larger
packages, shrinking features, and higher counts of smaller bumps on
every wafer, and the Dragonfly G2 system is designed to meet these new
challenges,” said Tim Kryman, senior director of corporate marketing at
Rudolph Technologies. “At the same time, its increased throughput
reduces cost-of-ownership and its configurable modular design lets one
system do the work of two. “Based on the positive feedback from
customers’ beta testing we are expecting strong demand for this latest
evolution of our technology. We expect the Dragonfly G2 system to meet
our customers’ future inspection needs as increasing demands for higher
quality products are driving more data with greater integrity and faster
throughput to meet the growing volumes of consumer and auto electronics
products.”
“An important driver for Rudolph Technologies is to increase our pace of
innovation to ensure we are anticipating our customers’ roadmaps,” added
Mike Goodrich, vice president and general manager of Rudolph’s Process
Control Group. “We were very pleased to be able to demonstrate that
commitment with the release of this Dragonfly G2 system. Not only have
we significantly improved throughput and imaging capability, but we have
also provided the powerful Clearfind Technology to make a compelling, no
compromise, advanced packaging process control system.”
The Dragonfly G2 system can be ordered now with shipments expected to
begin in Q4. First-generation Dragonfly systems can be retrofitted
on-site with a second-generation upgrade kit.
For more information about Rudolph’s process control solutions, visit www.rudolphtech.com.
About Rudolph Technologies
Rudolph Technologies, Inc. is a
leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of defect
inspection, lithography, process control metrology, and process control
software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device
manufacturers worldwide. Rudolph delivers comprehensive solutions
throughout the fab with its families of proprietary products that
provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic
device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market of their
devices. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Rudolph supports
its customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.
Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.rudolphtech.com.
